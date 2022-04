WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The medical examiner for Washington County says the two people who died in Thursday’s tornado were husband and wife. The District 14 Medical Examiner says the deceased were a 56-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. The victims have not been identified at this time, but the medical examiner says the names would be released after the autopsies are completed.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO