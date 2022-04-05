ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Support The Historic Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Black Women Leaders & Allies for...

www.savannahtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Tulsi Gabbard takes to Twitter to bash Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard took to Twitter on Thursday to amplify right-wing attacks on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. "In order to have a Supreme Court committed to protecting the rights of all Americans, including women, every justice needs to understand there is such a thing as a woman, as distinct from a man," the former House representative from Hawaii tweeted. "Yet when asked to define the word 'woman,' Supreme court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said, 'I don't know.' The hypocrisy and absurdity of this is that she was nominated by President Biden in large part because she is a woman."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Leaders#Black Women
The Independent

Trey Gowdy delivers 10-minute rant about Madison Cawthorn telling him to name names or stop making things up

Trey Gowdy has hit out at Madison Cawthorn dedicating 10 minutes of his Sunday night Fox News show to excoriating the congressman for his allegations about cocaine use and invitations to orgies amongst Republican lawmakers.The former South Carolina representative is the latest to express his anger at the current North Carolina lawmaker over the allegations, demanding that he name names.Mr Cawthorn made the allegations in a recent interview without saying who in the party he was referring to and caused a storm amongst members.He has since been rebuked by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Gowdy said that Mr Cawthorn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure Supreme Court confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice. The senators from Alaska and Utah […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

McConnell says he cannot support Jackson for U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he cannot support the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. McConnell made the statement on the Senate floor as the Senate Judiciary Committee held its fourth and final day of hearings for Jackson, who, if confirmed, would be the first Black woman on the high court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Jackson on track for confirmation, but GOP votes in doubt

WASHINGTON — After more than 30 hours of hearings, the Senate is on track to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. But Democrats seem unlikely to confirm her with a robust bipartisan vote, dashing President Joe Biden’s hopes for a grand reset after partisan battles over other high court nominees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Graham: Judge Jackson wouldn't be nominee if "we were in charge"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday said that if Republicans controlled the Senate, Democrats would have chosen a more moderate Supreme Court nominee than Ketanji Brown Jackson. Driving the news: The Senate Judiciary Committee today is expected to vote on Jackson's nomination to the high court — a vote anticipated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy