There is one thing most foodies can agree on, and that's a passion for all things food and beverage. Whether you know him as a restaurateur, television host, or actor, Mario Lopez could definitely classify as a food lover. The "Saved By The Bell" actor recently paired up with Chips Ahoy! and the Boys & Girls Club of America (BGCA) on the Follow Your Art campaign to create limited edition cookies inspired by teen artists. This is not the first time Lopez has found himself in the food business, as he launched Mario's Tortas Lopez with Grubhub last year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO