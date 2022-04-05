ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man gets life in prison for sexually abusing child

By NBC2 News
 1 day ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for sexually abusing a child.

Andre Eugene Perryman, 46, was found guilty and sentenced for lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious conduct, and sexual battery towards a child by a family member or custodial authority, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

A jury found Perryman guilty of the crimes in February following a trial in Lee County.

Investigators said a child over the age of 12 told a friend about the sexual abuse in 2018 before the friend told one of the victim’s family members.

The Fort Myers Police Department began an investigation and later arrested Perryman.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Erin Hughes of the Special Victims Unit and Assistant State Attorney

Anastasia Snetkova.

