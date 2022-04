Oklahoma authorities are investigating a car crash that left six teenage girls dead. According to NBC News, the incident took place at around 12:30 p.m. local time Tuesday in Tishomingo, a small town located about 100 miles away from Oklahoma City. Officials say the high-schoolers were riding in a small passenger vehicle when they crashed into a semi-truck at the intersection of US Highway 377 and Oklahoma State Highway 22.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 15 DAYS AGO