'We're in here!': Montgomery's Lady K makes it to top 24 on American Idol

By Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
 1 day ago
  • Next episode of American Idol is Sunday at 7 p.m.

After some time away from the televised spotlight, Montgomery's Lady K is officially one of American Idol season 20's top-24 contestants.

"We're in here, America. And the only thing that's going to keep me here is y'all on these phones, like y'all are right now," said Lady K, in a video message to her fans after Monday night's episode. "Send in those votes when it's time to vote!"

It's been a long Hollywood week for Lady K fans, who only caught tiny glimpses of her in the previous two episodes. Hollywood began with contestants singing in a genre challenge, followed by the duet challenge. Lady K said she aced the duet with partner Dan Marshall. Unseen by viewers, she advanced through both rounds. Even without her TV presence, Lady K thanked fans for watching American Idol and being loyal to her.

"Every episode, y'all were watching and waiting. Watching and waiting," Lady K said. "I did not know that I wasn't going to be seen in the way that I thought I was. But I'm glad that I had y'all's undivided attention and your continued support because that support is what I'm going to need to remain in this competition."

The performance that lifted Lady K into the top 24, and finally put her solidly in a Hollywood episode, was the Showstopper round where she sang Etta James' "I'd Rather Go Blind."

"She knows what she's doing," Idol judge and music icon Lionel Richie said during the song.

"She's real," judge Luke Bryan said, to which Richie agreed.

The song earned Lady K standing applause from the audience and judges, with Richie shouting "Tuskegee!" as she walked off the stage.

Like her audition weeks ago, Monday's episode saved Lady K until almost the end of the night.

"I think this is just the start of many moments like this in my life," Lady K said.

Life before Idol wasn't easy, especially a rough period when she found herself without a job, a car or a home. In her audition episode, she also spoke of her brother's death. She said she's used to life — the good, the bad and the ugly parts.

"I was out here with nothing. Nothing. And I made something out of nothing," Lady K said. "I hope to inspire, encourage and motivate people who think that they can't do it to just get out there and do it. The only person in your way is you."

Along with Lady K, two other Alabamians made the top 24: Cadence Baker of Muscle Shoals and Tristen Gressett of Pell City. The rest of the 24 include Allegra Miles, Ava Maybee, Cameron Whitcomb, Christian Guardino, Dan Marshall, Danielle Finn, Eli Rowe, Emyrson Flora, Fitz Hager, Huntergirl, Jacob Moran, Jay, Katyrah Love, Kenedi Anderson, Leah Marlene, Mike Parker, Nicolina, Noah Thompson, Sage, Scarlet, and Sir Blayke.

Next Sunday, Lady K and the rest of the 24 will be in Hawaii for performances at Disney's Aulani Resort, which was filmed in February. The episode airs at 7 p.m. on ABC.

"I'm thankful that y'all prayed me through," Lady K said to fans. "Y'all helped me manifest this. Y'all helped me speak this into existence. This is the season. This is us. We're in the top 24! They've done let the hood into the top 24."

Tuskegee pride

Among her many fans, Lady K, whose name is Kezia Istonia, has a special one in Richie. He's from Tuskegee, where Montgomery native Lady K lives.

"From one homeboy to my homegirl here, I'm real proud of you," Richie told Lady K after letting her know she'd be moving past Hollywood week.

In a previous interview, Lady K talked about life in Tuskegee and even frequently going by the studio Richie shared with the Commodores.

On Monday's episode, Lady K and Richie watched video from her home, which she and her little brother call the "pink box."

"Do you know how far you've come, from tough times to an inspiring person that will probably affect many more lives?" Richie said to Lady K.

New Lady K music out now

Just in time for Lady K's televised Hollywood debut, she just released a four-song Time of Your Life EP: "Ghetto," "Wasting Time," "I Need You," and "Time of Your Life."

"What a good day to drop my EP, right?" Lady K said.

Her new project is available on multiple digital platforms, which can be accessed at album.link/TimeOfYourLife.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.

