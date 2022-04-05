ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Testimony heard on statewide flavored tobacco ban

By Gabrielle Franklin
KREX
KREX
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbeHw_0ezxJ55W00

DENVER (KDVR) — Should Colorado crack down on vaping?

Just last December, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed a city council measure that would have outlawed the sale of flavored nicotine products like vape juice and menthol cigarettes. After the plan in the Mile High City was thrown out, advocates of the ban are bringing it back – at the statehouse.

State lawmakers say they are trying to stop kids from getting their hands on flavored items to smoke , but unlike the Denver debate, opponents are now looking to another state effort as a reason for lawmakers to reconsider.

“I would say most of all what they have to listen to is what the voters told them to do in 2020, which was tax these products, these specific products, so that we can have universal pre-K,” said Phil Guerin, owner of the vape shop Myxed Up Creations. “And that is really part of the solution, and that’s the beginning of the real solution, which is educating our children.”

Prop EE raised the tax on nicotine items and created a new tax on the products to help the state get its universal pre-K program underway.

Toddler dies after 12 hours alone; fentanyl, meth found in blood

Opponents argue if the proposed flavor ban passes, the pre-K program could take a big funding hit, as it is a big driver for consumer sales. It is something lawmakers said they are taking into consideration.

“We always run that risk when we want to fund these important programs off of taxes like this that are vices. I think hopefully we start maybe getting away from that because I don’t think that’s probably the most appropriate way to fund these programs,” said state Rep. Kyle Mullica, D-Adams. “But I do think we have the ability to continue funding those programs with the budget we have this year.”

The bill would also create a grant program that would distribute $10 million of grant funding to help educate communities that have been unfairly affected by nicotine advertising and sales.

Folks have also been wondering why this bill is getting traction so late. It was introduced in January but only recently started moving. The bill sponsor said they were talking to industry stakeholders, but small vape shop owners FOX31 talked to said they were not included in those talks. If passed, shop owners would need to implement the changes by 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Reason.com

Who Will Be the First Person To Go to Prison for Selling Flavored Tobacco or E-Cigarettes?

Sometime in the not-too-distant future, if it hasn't happened already, the first American will likely be sentenced to prison for selling flavored tobacco or e-cigarettes. It might happen in Massachusetts, where state attorney general Maura Healey announced charges last year against New Hampshire resident Samuel Habib, accused of running "a large-scale illegal marijuana, tobacco, and flavored vaping product distribution operation." The charge of tax evasion, stemming in part from his sale of flavored e-cigarettes that are banned in Massachusetts, carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Connecticut Post

As CT considers banning flavored vapes, resistance remains strong

A push for Connecticut to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, which has drawn fierce resistance from the vaping industry and concern from some lawmakers, faces a key vote in the General Assembly this week. Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, co-chair of the public health committee, said he expects the bill...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Mullica
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
ELECTIONS
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tobacco#Flavored Tobacco#Tobacco Products#Tobacco Industry#Kdvr#Creations
THV11

House expected to pass legislation legalizing marijuana nationwide

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The House is expected to pass legislation today to legalize marijuana nationwide. The bill eliminates criminal penalties associated with the drug, establishes a process to expunge previous convictions, and places a federal tax on marijuana sales. Those supporting the measure say it mirrors what many...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

U.S. House Votes to Ease Federal Cannabis Rules

April 4, 2022 -- House lawmakers passed legislation on Friday to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, with Democrats and three Republicans voting to remove cannabis from the controlled substances list, according to The New York Times. The bill, called H.R. 3617 or the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy