Helderman retires from city after 26 years of service

Dave Helderman (left) is shown with Lawrenceville Mayor David Courtney during a retirement ceremony at Lawrenceville City Hall. Helderman was presented with a commemorative watch for his 26 years of service to the city as assistant superintendent of the Cemetery and Parks Department.

Visitors to Lawrenceville City Park from now on may notice the absence of a familiar face. Dave Helderman, assistant superintendent of the Cemetery and Parks Department, retired after his shift on Thursday, March 31. He was more or less the manager at the park and had worked full-time for the city since 1996.

He’ll miss interacting with the people, perhaps more than anything else.

“I always liked meeting people, getting to know them,” said Helderman, 59, a Lawrence County native and a 1981 graduate of Lawrenceville High School. “I enjoyed working at the pool, too, and taking care of that.”

Helderman’s future plans including spending time with his wife, Lisa, and their four children and 10 grandchildren.

“More than anything else, I’ll probably be spoiling some grandbabies,” Helderman said.

And just because he’s retired doesn’t mean he’ll stop working.

“I want to help the neighbors in the rural area where we live,” he said. “I want to help on their farms and things like that.”

Helderman said he’s grateful for his years working for the city and what it has provided him and his family.

“I thank God for having had the opportunity,” he said. “I’ll miss all the people, and I’ll always remember the way everybody helped each other out.”