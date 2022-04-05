Hope House complaint sparks renewed conversation

A new complaint brought forth at Monday night’s Hillsdale City Council meeting sparked a renewed conversation about the Hope House’s location in the heart of downtown Hillsdale.

“This has been a thorn in the side of the downtown since its inception,” Councilman Rob Socha said after hearing the complaint filed by Mindi Meyer whose business is located next door to the Hope House — an in-patient substance abuse rehabilitation center — on Howell Street across from the historic Hillsdale County Courthouse.

Meyer’s voiced concerns about the male residents of the Hope House hanging out in front of the building, behind the building and in a nearby parking lot loitering and smoking cigarettes during their breaks.

Meyer’s letter, dated March 30, states that people she knows have asked about the group of men hanging out around her building and that when informed of who they are, they unanimously voice opinions that the downtown is not a good location for the center.

One incident in particular was of concern as explained in her letter.

“There has been an incident that happened in the back of the buildings on Venue 8's event center driveway next to where breaks were taken,” Meyer stated. “A prior participant of the Hope House appeared to be in a drug-induced state of mind where police needed to be called. The police escorted the person from the property in a police car. Not desirable, even the language at times and the smoke.”

The letter — read aloud Monday night during the communications/petitions section by Meyer herself — prompted a renewed call by Socha and Councilman Greg Stuchell, who have advocated for the Hope House to be “good neighbors” and relocate on their own volition, for the city to take action to prevent this from happening again.

The consensus was the city government cannot force the Hope House to relocate or take action after the fact, but Socha moved to prompt the planning commission to address the issue through zoning laws or an ordinance proposal to keep the heart of the historic downtown geared towards local retailers.

Meyer promised to come back to the council’s first May meeting to again voice concerns.

The council received numerous complaints in 2021 regarding men loitering in front of downtown storefronts smoking cigarettes and “intimidating” people who didn’t feel comfortable walking downtown or frequenting the farmers market on Saturdays in the courthouse parking lot.

The Hope House moved their male residents from their Jonesville location to downtown Hillsdale where they now reside in the upstairs area of the former Jilly Beans location on the corner of Bacon Street and Howell Street at the heart of the downtown area in early 2021.

Socha has stood firm on his belief that while he believes in the mission of the Hope House, the men in the program need to “re-earn the public’s trust.”

Female residents at the Hope House remain at the Jonesville location at the corner of U.S. 12 and Reading Avenue.