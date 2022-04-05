Diss The Chef: Paula Patton’s ‘Unflavorful’ Fried Chicken Tutorial Gets Dragged On Social Media

SMH.

A video that actress Paula Patton released last month sharing her mom’s special fried chicken recipe blew up on social media Monday after a TikTok user uploaded a remixed version of the tutorial, picking apart each step that Paula shared.

46-year-old Paula paid tribute to her mother ahead of sharing her fried chicken recipe, calling her one of her “greatest blessings here on earth” as she shared a gallery of photos of her on her birthday. So sweet.

On March 4th, Paul decided to pay homage to her mom by sharing a cooking tutorial showing off one of her famous dishes. Weeks later, TikTok user “Trackstar” reshared the clip that Paula posted, criticizing Paula’s mother’s fried chicken recipe, which blew up on Twitter. The TikTok user started by first knocking Paula’s method of washing her chicken pieces in water.

“Just cold water…that chicken ain’t clean. Where is the seasoning? Are you going to season it?”

As you can probably guess, the video progresses into the TikTok user figuratively frying Paula for frying her chicken while it was in its grease until her last steps.

Twitter Reacts To Paul Patton’s Fried Chicken Video

Reactions to Paula’s fried chicken tutorial blew up online with hundreds of Twitter users chiming in with jokes and critiques of her mom’s method.

“Paula Patton really thought that insurrectionist fried chicken was about to be slapping. Hate to see it,” Jemele Hill shared in observation.

Scroll down to see more reactions.

Do YOU think Paula’s fried chicken tutorial deserved this much backlash?

