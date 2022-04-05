Congratulations! Naturi Naughton Weds Her Hubby Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis In Elegant Atlanta Ceremony—Single Lady La La Catches The Bouquet

Naturi Naughton is a married woman.

The “Power” actress recently wed her husband Xavier “Two” Lewis in front of family and friends in Atlanta, Georgia.

Guests included Angela Yee and Naturi’s costars La La Anthony and Omari Hardwick.

Having Omari on hand was especially serendipitous for Naturi because Omari who’s her “TV hubby” introduced her to real-life husband, Xavier.

“I never imagined that one random night in NY would change my life so much,” Naturi told ESSENCE about her entrepreneur boo. “I had no idea I was about to meet the best teammate ever. Omari Hardwick and I were recording a song together and Omari was like, ‘oh you gotta meet my people’. On that night, I met this kind, handsome, southern gentleman who would love me like I’ve never been loved. From that point on, we talked every day, quietly dated and fell in love. Thank you, TV hubby, for introducing me to my future hubby!”

La La Anthony Catches The Bouquet At Naturi Naughton’s Wedding

Naturi’s extravagant affair was planned by Elly B Events and included a live band at the reception and a flower wall. Naturi also enlisted bridal fashion stylist Selina Howard, photographer Stanley Babb and UK fashion designer Ozwald Boateng for the big day.

In a shocking twist, newly single La La Anthony was the lucky lady who caught the bouquet.

“Now what are the chances of me catching the bouquet at @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend??” La La captioned a video snippet of the moment. “WE OOUTSIIDDDEEEEEE OR NAH? Somebody tell me what we doing?!!!!”

As previously reported La La filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony in June citing irreconcilable differences.

In January she brought in the New Year as a single woman and asked God to bless her like he blessed Ciara, and the “Insecure” characters Molly and Issa.

“Wishing everyone an amazing New Year with more LOVE more BLESSINGS, GOOD HEALTH and most of all HAPPINESS. Love y’all so much,” wrote La La on a NYE post. “Ps. I saw what YOU did for Ciara (I mean I was around for that) and what u did for Issa and Molly from Insecure sooooo… yeah u know the rest.”

You know what they say about a woman who catches the bouquet, maybe she’ll get her wish.

Congrats to Naturi Naughton and Xavier Lewis on their nuptials!