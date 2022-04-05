Confirmed CONCACAF Nations League Draw Hands USMNT Clash With El Salvador

USA won the first ever edition of the tournament in June last year by beating Mexico 3-2 after extra time in a dramatic final.

The USMNT must finish ahead of El Salvador and Grenada if they are to earn a shot at defending their CONCACAF Nations League crown.

Both of those finalists will again be expected to qualify for the knockout phase.

Mexico were put in League A's Group A along with Jamaica and Suriname at Monday's draw.

The CONCACAF Nations League draw was made three days after the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar .

Elsewhere in the Nations League's top tier, Costa Rica were grouped with Panama and Martinique, while Canada are in a pool with Honduras and Curacao.

The winners of each group will compete in a four-team mini-tournament to crown the 2023 Nations League winner next summer.

Teams finishing first or second in the top tier groups will also qualify for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Third-place teams will advance to the Gold Cup preliminary round but will be relegated to the second tier of the Nations League, League B.

CONCACAF Nations League Draw League A Draw

Group A: Mexico, Jamaica, Suriname

Group B: Costa Rica, Panama, Martinique

Group C: Canada, Honduras, Curacao

Group D: USA, El Salvador, Grenada

The draw for the other two tiers also took place on Monday.

Group winners in League B will win promotion to League A and also secure qualification to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

League B runners up with make the Gold Cup prelims, while those who finish bottom of their group will be relegated to League C.

In League C, group winners will win promotion, plus entry to the Gold Cup prelims.

A USA flag is pictured being waved by a fan during the USMNT's 1-0 win over El Salvador in January 2022 IMAGO/Billy Schuerman

CONCACAF Nations League Draw League B Draw

Group A: Cuba, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda

Group B: Haiti, Bermuda, Guyana, Montserrat

Group C: Trinidad and Tobago, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Bahamas

Group D: Guatemala, French Guiana, Dominican Republic and Belize

CONCACAF Nations League Draw League C Draw

Group A: Bonaire, Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten

Group B: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Aruba, Saint Martin

Group C: Saint Lucia, Dominica, Anguilla

Group D: Puerto Rico, Sayman Islands, British Virgin Islands