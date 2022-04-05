ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The 7:' The Seven Day Wellness Challenge You Need To Try

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 1 day ago
"A healthy outside starts from the inside."

Check out Assistant Andrew’s seven day wellness challenge that Producer Sam shared during her Around The Room:

Day 1: Walk at least 15,000 steps

Day 2: Text 5 people you haven't reached out to in a while and see how they are doing

Day 3: No social media for the day

Day 4: Full juice cleanse day

Day 5: Read at least 50 pages of a book or magazine

Day 6: Enjoy a good cup of coffee for 30 minutes before you do anything that day

Day 7: Meditate for 15 minutes

Will you participate in The 7?

