'The 7:' The Seven Day Wellness Challenge You Need To Try
"A healthy outside starts from the inside."
Check out Assistant Andrew’s seven day wellness challenge that Producer Sam shared during her Around The Room:
Day 1: Walk at least 15,000 steps
Day 2: Text 5 people you haven't reached out to in a while and see how they are doing
Day 3: No social media for the day
Day 4: Full juice cleanse day
Day 5: Read at least 50 pages of a book or magazine
Day 6: Enjoy a good cup of coffee for 30 minutes before you do anything that day
Day 7: Meditate for 15 minutes
Will you participate in The 7?
