'The 7:' The Seven Day Wellness Challenge You Need To Try

"A healthy outside starts from the inside."

Check out Assistant Andrew’s seven day wellness challenge that Producer Sam shared during her Around The Room:

Day 1: Walk at least 15,000 steps

Day 2: Text 5 people you haven't reached out to in a while and see how they are doing

Day 3: No social media for the day

Day 4: Full juice cleanse day

Day 5: Read at least 50 pages of a book or magazine

Day 6: Enjoy a good cup of coffee for 30 minutes before you do anything that day

Day 7: Meditate for 15 minutes

Will you participate in The 7?

