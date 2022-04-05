Marion Star Girls Best of the Week Performer Poll, vote:

» Marion Harding's Kameron Biederman hit a three-run home run during a softball win over Grandview Heights.

» Ridgedale's Makenzie Delaney threw a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts, plus went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI in a softball win over Hardin Northern.

» Cardington's Ari Simpson pitched an inning and went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, home run and five RBI in a softball win over Eau Galle during a Florida trip.

» Northmor softball's Taylor Cantrell went 4-for-4 with four RBI and a double in a win over Bucyrus.

» River Valley's Shelby Westler hit a triple, double and two singles in a softball win over North Baltimore.

» Mount Gilead's Michaela McGill won the 1600 and 3200 runs at the Mike Armstrong Invitational at Cardington.

» Highland's Juliette Laracuente won the long jump, 100 hurdles and 200 at the Mike Armstrong Invitational at Cardington.

Voting continues through early Sunday morning at MarionStar.com and its app.