Carnation Festival seeking queen contestants

By The Alliance Review
 1 day ago

The Greater Alliance Carnation Festival is accepting applications to take part in the Carnation Queen pageant this summer.

As usual, the contest is open to a maximum of 24 young women. Potential contestants must be ages 17 to 21 as of Aug. 1. They also must be at least a high school senior in the year of the pageant.

Young women who live in Alliance, Marlington Local, Sebring Local and West Branch Local school districts are eligible to compete.

Other rules for contestants include:

• Must be American citizens, and have a mailing address of Alliance, Sebring or Atwater Full-time students in college or technical schools also will be considered a resident at the address of their parents or guardians.

• Must be single, never married nor lived with a male in lieu of a marriage contract. The young woman must not be pregnant currently and must never have been.

• Must have no criminal, traffic or drug- and/or alcohol-related charges pending. They also must not have ever been such felony or misdemeanor offenses.

• Cannot have served in a prior Carnation Festival court.

• Cannot be the daughter, granddaughter or sister of a member of the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival Board or of the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival Queen Pageant Committee. If such a relative should choose to run, the member should resign and may return for the next pageant year.

Contact Greater Alliance Carnation Festival Board President Staci Gurney with questions at 330-685-2325.

Alliance, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Beautification Month projects announced

Ohio University and the City of Athens welcome the campus and community to participate in Athens Beautification projects occurring throughout April. An annual spring tradition, Athens Beautification Month gives volunteers numerous opportunities to help clean up and beautify our community. The OU Center for Campus and Community Engagement and Office of Sustainability have collaborated with the city administration to organize numerous litter pickups, landscape, flower bed and garden preparations; and...
ATHENS, OH
