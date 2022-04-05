ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter's basketball trio enters NCAA Transfer Portal, along with others from NJ

By Stephen Edelson, NorthJersey.com
Saint Peter’s became the greatest Cinderella in the history of the NCAA Tournament, with the Peacocks making an historic run to the Elite Eight as a No. 15 seed.

And now, with head coach Shaheen Holloway bolting for Seton Hall, his alma mater, three of his top players at Saint Peter’s have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, with guard’s Doug Edert, Daryl Banks and Matthew Lee all adding their names to the growing list of players exploring their options.

By the time the dust settles, some 2,000 college basketball players are expected to enter the NCAA’s Transfer Portal, after more than 1,700 did it a year ago.

Whether the Saint Peter’s trio returns to Jersey City or move on depends in large part on who is named to replace Holloway.

More: Jersey City rallies with pride in celebration of Saint Peter's March Madness run

The increased mobility is having an impact on programs and leagues from coast-to-coast, including New Jersey. Here are some of the top college players in the state who are currently in the transfer portal:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHSgW_0ezxI2Ki00

Doug Edert, Saint Peter’s – The 6-2 Bergen Catholic product, with two years of eligibility left, hit some huge shots during the Peacock’s magical March Madness run, producing three straight double-digit scoring games, including a 20-point performance against Kentucky.

Daryl Banks, Saint Peter’s – The 6-3 guard via the Patrick School, with two years of eligibility remaining, averaged for 11.3 points for the Peacocks, including a 27-point outburst against Kentucky. He scored 14 points in their Sweet 16 upset of Purdue, and was one of their top defenders.

Matthew Lee, Saint Peter’s – The 6-0 point guard ran the show for the Peacocks, who averaged 75 ppg. through their first three NCAA Tournament games, and was a dogged defender on the ball. Lee has two years of eligibility remaining.

Jaelin Llewellyn, Princeton – The 6-2 guard, with one year of eligibility remaining, is moving on, with the Tigers not allowing graduate players. He averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers this past season, and is expected to get a lot of high-major interest.

Ethan Wright, Princeton – The 6-4 sharpshooter, with one year of eligibility left, averaged 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers. He connected on seven three-pointers in a game twice this season, and is expected to get high-major interest.

Drew Friberg, Princeton – The 6-7 forward, with one year of eligibility remaining, averaged 9.3 points and 3.6 rebounds as the Tigers won the Ivy League regular season title, and played in the NIT. He scored 17 points in a win at Oregon State in November.

Nikkei Rutty, Monmouth – The 6-8 forward, with one year of eligibility remaining, is a warrior in the paint, averaging 7.4 rebounds, grabbing a career-best 19 rebounds in a win over Siena. Rutty had 10 rebounds at St. John’s in December.

Samuel Chaput, Monmouth – The 6-1 point guard with one year of eligibility left, played in 113 games for the Hawks, making 40 starts. He’s averaging 3.8 points for his career, with 255 assists.

Brandon Rush, Fairleigh Dickinson — The 6-3 junior guard was FDU's best player, averaging 14.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 83 percent from the free-throw line. He scored 36 in a late-season upset of Wagner.

Dylan O'Hearn, NJIT — The 6-4 guard, who has one year of eligibility left, averaged 11.8 points and 3.2 boards this past season. He shot 37.2 percent from 3-point range.

James Lee, NJIT —  The 6-3 junior guard averaged 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 19 games. He shot 48 percent from the field.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Saint Peter's basketball trio enters NCAA Transfer Portal, along with others from NJ

