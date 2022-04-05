ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Seton Hall basketball: Grant Billmeier heading to Maryland in reunion with Kevin Willard

By Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press
 1 day ago

For the better part of his adult life, Grant Billmeier has been associated with Seton Hall basketball.

That’s about to change.

The Pirates’ associate head coach is following Kevin Willard to Maryland, where he will be the third assistant and continue in his role of developing frontcourt players, it was announced Tuesday.

The departure likely means Billmeier did not get offered the top job at Saint Peter’s, where he was a candidate to replace Shaheen Holloway.

MORE SHU: Shaheen Holloway takes over his dream job

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndzgP_0ezxHtcp00

Could Billmeier have stayed on at the Hall as part of Holloway’s staff in some capacity? Probably, but Maryland almost certainly offered a sizable pay raise, his rapport with Willard is well established, and a change of scenery is enticing after 15 years in one place.

A Pennington native, Billmeier played on powerhouse Saint Patrick’s squads before manning the middle for Seton Hall from 2003-07. He helped the Hall reach two NCAA Tournaments as a player and then five more as a coach — making more trips to the Big Dance as a Pirate than any person in program history.

Willard brought him on staff in an operations capacity in 2010. After a one-year assistantship under Greg Herenda at Fairleigh Dickinson, Billmeier returned to South Orange in 2015. His developmental chops included helping Angel Delgado earn the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the sport’s top center. He recruited Romaro Gill out of junior college obscurity and helped him become Big East Defensive Player of the Year. And he recruited and molded Sandro Mamukelashvili, a three-star prospect, into Big East Player of the Year and a second-round NBA Draft pick.

RELATED: NJ's transfer-portal tracker

After Holloway left the Pirates’ staff for Saint Peter’s in 2018, Billmeier stepped in as Willard’s right hand. He even coached the Pirates to victory in the 2019-20 season opener, while Willard served a one-game, NCAA-imposed suspension for transfer tampering.

Billmeier’s move, coupled with Duane Woodward’s departure for Rhode Island, leaves former Pirate guard Donald Copeland as the lone holdover assistant coach from Willard's staff as Holloway transitions in. It remains to be seen how that will shake out. Ryan Whalen, Holloway’s top assistant at Saint Peter’s, is expected to join him in South Orange if he does not take the reins in Jersey City. Several other names also are under consideration for positions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRddq_0ezxHtcp00

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball: Grant Billmeier heading to Maryland in reunion with Kevin Willard

