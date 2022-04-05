Suffering a stroke under 40 and how to identify one

The risk of suffering an ischaemic stroke, the most common type of cerebrovascular event, is 16% less in people who have green spaces less than 300 meters from their homes. This has been revealed in a joint study by the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute, Hospital del Mar, the Catalan Health Quality and Assessment Agency (AQuAS) from the Catalan Government's Department of Health and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center promoted by the "la Caixa" Foundation. It is the most important work in this field to date in Europe, analyzing data on the entire population of Catalonia between 2016 and 2017. It has been published in the journal Environment International.

