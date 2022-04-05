ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday

By Andrew Garner
Atmore Advance
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pensacola, Fla. man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on State Road 97 just north of Tungoil Road in Escambia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to a...

www.atmoreadvance.com

Comments / 1

Related
WJHG-TV

Troopers need your help identifying man critically injured in crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers need your help identifying a man who was critically injured in a crash Monday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Highway 98 west of Lake Powell Drive. They say a 71-year-old Illinois man was driving an SUV west on Highway 98. They say a man was walking east on the westbound lanes.
BAY COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, AL
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Escambia County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Pensacola, FL
Accidents
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for 8 pounds of fentanyl, 50 pounds of marijuana

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man after he was found with over eight pounds of fentanyl and about 50 pounds of marijuana. Howard Grant, 52, was arrested Thursday, March 30 after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation at I-65 northbound.  Grant was driving a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Fhp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
People

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
ARCADIA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man who hit another man over head with shovel arrested for murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who was hit over the head with a shovel has died and the man who hit him is now charged with murder, according to the Mobile Police Department. Morgan Daniel Barnhill, 27, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Saturday morning accused of killing 25-year-old Etienne Murray.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing and Endangered Adult found

UPDATE (10:19 a.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Dana Marie Wilson has been found. ORIGINAL STORY MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing and endangered adult. Dana Marie Wilson, 49, was last seen on Sunday, March 3 on the 4400 block of Crabtree Church […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
WMBB

Man arrested for DUI in deadly multi-vehicle crash

UPDATED: (April 04, 2022, 6:10 a.m.) – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 Sunday night. Troopers said Jose Carcamo Elvir, 42, of Alabama was traveling south in the inside lane of Highway 331. Troopers said he rear-ended two different cars, which caused a chain reaction, and several cars to collide […]
PALMETTO BAY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy