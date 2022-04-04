Affidavit: UISD students had vaporizers containing THC

Two United ISD students have been arrested in unrelated cases for possessing a controlled substance on campus, according to district authorities.

The first case unfolded at about 12:30 p.m. March 25 at United High School. A school administrator reported to UISD police that while observing the student population at the cafeteria, he saw a student drop a purple vaporizer containing a yellow wax-like substance.

The purple vaping device labeled “OOZE” was turned over to UISD police. Authorities determined that the substance was tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, states an arrest affidavit.

School officials identified the student as Ivy Astrid Delgado, 19. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.

A second case was reported at about 1 p.m. March 29 at United South High School. A UISD police officer responded to a request from a school administrator. The administrator gave the officer a vape pen containing a gold wax-like substance.

School officials said they found the item in a student’s backpack during an administrative search. The student was identified as Jackie Arellano Cardenas, 17.

“Cardenas confessed to me that said item was found inside her backpack and was holding it for one of her friends. Cardenas stated that while she was inside the girls restroom smoking with other female friends, her friends had given it to her for her to hold due to hearing the school security guards coming inside the girls restroom,” the officer wrote in the arrest affidavit.

She added that the vape contained THC. Arellano Cardenas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.