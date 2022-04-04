Police: Man points firearm at ex, their son

A man landed behind bars after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend, their son and other people.

On March 31, Jesus Abraham Vallejo-Adriano, 24, was served with an arrest warrant that charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Laredo police officers responded to a person with a gun call at about 2:52 p.m. May 11 at an apartment in the 4700 block of San Francisco Avenue. Authorities were told that a person identified as “Jesus” had pulled out a handgun.

Officers arrived at the location, where two men and a woman came out of an apartment. Officers cleared the apartment and recovered a black Taurus handgun. Officers were then informed about a complainant in the 400 block of West Calton Road.

Police met with a woman and other people who were inside a black Nissan Sentra. The woman stated that Vallejo called her because he wanted to see their 4-year-old son. She agreed to go to the 4700 block of San Francisco Avenue so he could speak to her son and she could pick up clothes from their apartment since they had broken up two days ago.

Court documents state they had been together for about six or seven years. When they met, Vallejo insisted for the complainant and their son to go inside the apartment. She told Vallejo that she nor their son were getting down from the vehicle. At one point, Vallejo started banging on the complainant’s window demanding she get down.

Vallejo then allegedly made a movement with his right arm as if he was getting ready to take out a firearm from his waist area, according to police. She reversed the vehicle to get out of the apartments’ parking lot. Vallejo then took out a gun and pointed it at the complainant and other passengers inside the Sentra, according to police. No shots were fired.