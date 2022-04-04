ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Affidavit: Smuggler expected $40K for smuggling 135 migrants

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

A man tried to smuggle 135 migrants through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in exchange for $40,000, according to an arrest affidavit.

A white tractor towing a white trailer arrived at about 9:27 p.m. April 2 at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 35. The driver was identified as Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez. During an immigration inspection, a K-9 unit allegedly gave a positive alert to possible contraband within the trailer.

Agents at the back of the trailer could see people inside through a gap between the trailer door and the bottom of the trailer. Rodriguez was instructed to drive to secondary inspection, where agents discovered 135 migrants inside the trailer.

Rodriguez agreed to provide a post-arrest statement without an attorney present.

“Rodriguez stated he was hired to transport the people in the tractor by someone in Mexico for approximately $40,000,” states the affidavit.

Rodriguez had instructions to drive to San Antonio. Rodriguez added that a man gave him the tractor in the parking lot of the Love’s Travel Stop on mile marker 13 of I-35.

“Rodriguez stated he knew the trailer contained illegal people but stated he did not know how many people were in the trailer,” states the affidavit.

Rodriguez was charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport the migrants.

