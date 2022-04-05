ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Two-vehicle crash left man, 83, injured

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago

A two-vehicle crash reported in south Laredo left an elderly man injured, according to first responders.

Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the at about 6:55 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 83 and Mangana-Hein Road. First responders encountered a small sport utility vehicle that had crashed with a tractor-trailer.

Crews had to extricate an 83-year-old man from the SUV. He was treated and transported to Laredo Medial Center in critical condition.

