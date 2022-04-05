ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Lawyer says private investigator's camera may have captured evidence in Murdaugh homicides

By Michael M. DeWitt, Jr., Greenville News
 1 day ago
Lawyers for the estate of Mallory Beach say that a video camera in place to gather evidence for a civil lawsuit may have captured evidence directly related to the homicides of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, according to court documents.

Videos taken by a private investigator as part of a civil lawsuit over the death of Murdaugh family friend Mallory Beach are now in the hands of the State Law Enforcement Division that is investigating the homicides of the wife and son of suspended South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh.

SLED now has copies of previously unknown video footage taken of the entrance to the Murdaugh family's Colleton County property, Moselle, where Maggie Murdaugh and her younger son, Paul Murdaugh, were shot and killed on June 7, 2021, according to court transcripts.

When contacted for comment, both SLED and the AG’s Office said they could not comment, confirm or deny details of an open investigation.

“I don’t know if the camera was there during the homicide,” Allendale attorney Mark Tinsley, who represents the Beach family, told The Hampton County Guardian. “If there is evidence that shows comings and goings prior to the commission of a crime, that would be beneficial to any investigation.”

The video may also contain footage of at least one of the homicide victims just days before the shooting deaths.

Alex Murdaugh is in custody and facing a multitude of financial crime charges and civil lawsuits. The deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, who were found dead on the family estate, are still under investigation by SLED.

The video was created by a private investigator asked to follow Paul Murdaugh to gather evidence in a wrongful death suit filed by Mallory Beach's family. Beach died Feb. 24, 2019 in a Beaufort County boat crash involving Alex Murdaugh’s boat. The boat was allegedly driven by his younger son, Paul, who was indicted on three felony boating under the influence charges and awaiting trial at the time of his death.

The videos apparently show footage of the area where Maggie and Paul were found dead and at least one of the victims in the days before the homicides.

The wrongful death suit was filed by Beach's family on March 29, 2019. The suit also named parties that allegedly sold alcohol to the underaged boaters, including Parker’s Corporation and its owner, Gregory M. Parker.

The new video footage

The Beach Estate filed a related suit against Parker, his corporation, two of his attorneys, several private investigators and parties described in court documents as “social media knife fighters” on Dec. 3, 2021. In this civil conspiracy suit, the Beach family contends Parker and his attorneys hired these parties to not just gather information for legal defense, but to harass and inflict emotional harm, invade the family’s privacy and “affect their resolve” in pursuing the wrongful death suit.

In transcripts of a March 16 hearing in Hampton County on this second lawsuit, which was entered into the public court record on March 30, Tinsley discussed the new video evidence.

Tinsley said in order to gather evidence in defense of the wrongful death suit, Parker and his attorneys hired private investigator Sara Capelli, who operates a firm called Inquiry, to follow Paul Murdaugh and document his “drinking, partying, talking about killing that girl.”

Tinsley told the court that, according to information provided to him by Capelli, she was hired for surveillance of Paul Murdaugh and had been videoing him for more than a year, and even videoed him within three days of his death. The private investigator also “caused a camera to be placed at the driveway to Moselle (Murdaugh's estate),” Tinsley stated in the transcripts, but he added that it was unclear if this video came from a hand-held camera or a camera placed and left at the scene.

Tinsley also stated that the Attorney General’s Office has confirmed that SLED has received videos that were taken by Capelli.

When contacted by The Hampton County Guardian for comment, Capelli said that she could not comment until the video evidence is turned over to the court.

Other courtroom allegations

In Hampton County court, Tinsley also made several other strong allegations. On Thursday morning, The Hampton County Guardian contacted Deborah Barbier, an attorney representing Parker and the attorneys named in the second lawsuit, who declined to comment on the allegations made during the court hearing until the case has been resolved.

The court transcript, which can be read in full at the bottom of this story, alleges:

- That private investigator Capelli bought alcohol for underaged people in Columbia in November 2020 in order to gather information about Paul Murdaugh. These incidents allegedly occurred at a bar and at a gas station. Tinsley has also made those allegations to the court in previous court filings.

- Tinsley said in the the documents that Parker was seeking evidence that would have implicated the Murdaughs in Beach's death and other potential crimes.

- That Parker and his associates "had this narrative that they were pushing out that the Murdaughs were terrible people, and they may very well be terrible people, but because they are terrible people, then a jury ought not find against him in the boat crash,” stated Tinsley.

- That in September 2021, Tinsley received a call from a television producer that private investigators working for Parker had obtained Smith’s iPad from Sandy Smith, his mother, and allegedly destroyed it.

The latest legal moves

Several recent motions and legal maneuvers have taken place in the Hampton County Court of Common Pleas regarding this ongoing civil case.

On Feb. 24, Parker’s attorneys filed the motion to quash Tinsley’s subpoenas that were served on the private investigators and issue a protective order. Judge Bentley Price heard those motions on March 14 and on March 28 issued an order denying those motions.

On March 30, the counsel for Parker, his corporation and his attorneys filed motions asking Judge Price to stay that order and reconsider that decision.

Tinsley and the Beach family contend that the actions of Parker and his associates, which include the sharing of photos of Beach’s dead body, are not only illegal and unethical, but also indecent and “atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized society.”

The use of graphic and disturbing photos of Beach’s body in a video trailer for a would-be Murdaugh documentary is what, in large part, prompted the second lawsuit, added Tinsley.

SCCackalackyGirl86
1d ago

We will never hear what it is nor will this case ever be solved although they already know who did it

