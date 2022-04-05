ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Angel investors and 'career nomads:' Executive talent firm Patina Solutions Group being sold to global firm

By Rick Barrett, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4AHK_0ezxF0FN00

Brookfield-based Patina Solutions Group, a firm that provides companies with interim executives, has been sold to Korn Ferry, a management consulting firm with operations in dozens of countries.

Patina will remain in Brookfield, said Mike Harris, chief executive officer of the company he co-founded in 2008 and now has around 65 staff employees in Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis, Boston, New York and other cities.

Terms of the deal with Los Angeles-based Korn Ferry weren't disclosed. Harris is known for founding Jefferson Wells, a staffing company sold to Manpower Inc. for $174 million five years after it was launched in the late 1990s.

"That was a huge home run," Harris said.

Patina, launched in Milwaukee in 2008, was funded by angel investors — wealthy individuals behind business startups. The company, with around $50 million in annual revenue, has grown substantially, Harris said.

"We're expecting to double our business this year," he said.

Patina's Wisconsin clients have included Charter Manufacturing, Health Plan One, American Society for Quality (ASQ), Standard Process Inc., and Steele Solutions.

Patina maintains a roster of executives available to step in and assist companies with temporary vacancies and other needs.

Some of the executives are between long-term positions or have turned to the gig economy for the next phase of their career.

Often, they have 25 or more years of experience.

"For whatever reason, they're at that stage in their lives, in their careers, where this is how they prefer to work," Harris said.

Korn Ferry provides interim help in areas such as finance, operations, supply chain management, engineering, and information technology. The publicly-traded firm had $1.9 billion in revenue in 2021.

Patina is a good fit for the 50-year-old firm, according to CEO Gary Burnison.

"Professionals are on the move. Boomers are retiring and career nomads are looking for change early and often. What previously was a 10-year career horizon has narrowed to five years or even just two or three," he said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Companies Are Betting These Employee Benefits Will Help Them in the ‘Great Reshuffle'

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas such as remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
Reuters

JPMorgan to buy Irish fintech firm Global Shares

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it would buy Global Shares, an Irish fintech firm whose software helps businesses manage employee stock plans. The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, was expected to close in the second half of this year. Founded in 2005, Global...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Brookfield, WI
Brookfield, WI
Business
City
Milwaukee, WI
Benzinga

Vista Outdoor Partners With Investor Engagement Firm Stockperks

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) and retail investor engagement company Stockperks have launched Vista Outdoor Shareholder Rewards Program on the Stockperks app. The partnership will bring Vista Outdoor brands onto Stockperks' platform, enabling perk redemption for Vista Outdoor shareholders. Retail shareholders who leverage the Stockperks app can redeem merchandise discounts...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Harris
Essence

First Black Woman Fortune 500 CEO Says ‘Being The Minority’ Can Be A Career Advantage

Ursula Burns’ offers better advice for women in business than other moguls by leaning into her marginalized identity. In 2009, Ursula Burns shattered the metaphorical glass ceiling two-fold when she became “the first African American woman to serve as CEO of a Fortune 500 company and the first female to acceded to the position of CEO of such a company in succession after another female.”
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Walmart Celebrates Female Entrepreneurs and Launch of Black Owned Beauty Brand at Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit

During the 2022 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit, Walmart convened a dynamic group of female business leaders for a weekend of learning and celebration. Led by Vice President of Constituent Relations and Racial Equity, Tony Waller, and the Constituent Relations team, Walmart hosted a range of activations. These events included a dinner celebrating the launch of MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker, informational sessions, and engagement of key female business influencers.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Zappos Names 14-Year Company Veteran Scott Schaefer as CEO

Click here to read the full article. Scott Schaefer, who took over as acting CEO at Zappos.com after the exit of Kedar Deshpande in December, has been officially named permanent CEO of the company, effective immediately. Over the course of his nearly 14-year tenure at Zappos, Schaefer has held numerous roles. Prior to serving as acting CEO, he had been VP of finance, which was preceded by multiple positions with financial, operational and strategic scopes at the company. Before joining Zappos in 2008, Schaefer was in finance roles at Davenport Wealth Management and Ernst & Young. “I am thrilled and honored to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angel Investors#Management Consulting#Patina Solutions Group#Korn Ferry#Manpower Inc#Asq#Standard Process Inc#Steele Solutions
Fortune

Being kind is an asset and other career advice from an angel investor who’s mentored hundreds of women

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Fran Hauser, public speaker, start-up investor, and author, has mentored hundreds of young women over her career. And she’s got a message for anyone struggling to get ahead: Being kind is an asset, not a liability, and the expectations you have for yourself are the only ones that matter.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important April 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - ELMS, ELMSW, FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ: ELMS, ELMSW, FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important April 4, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action commenced by the Firm.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in FAT Brands Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against FAT Brands Inc. ("FAT Brands" or "the Company") FAT for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WestfairOnline

Highland’s Heckeroth Plumbing & Heating is sold to Philadelphia firm

Highland-based Heckeroth Plumbing & Heating has been acquired by Philadelphia-headquartered Sila Services LLC for an undisclosed. Heckeroth has been a fixture in the Hudson Valley for more than 45 years, providing HVAC, electrical, plumbing and water treatment services in Dutchess, Greene, Orange and Ulster counties. Sila Services operates 14 brands across 17 company locations in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.
HIGHLAND, NY
MarketWatch

Walmart to hire 5,000 for Toronto and Atlanta tech hubs

Walmart Inc. WMT, +1.12% announced plans on Tuesday to hire 5,000 associates to work in the retail giant's newest tech hubs in Toronto and Atlanta. Walmart Global Tech will start with 45 new hires in Toronto, which will be one of the bigger tech hubs, and 140 roles in Atlanta. The jobs will include software engineers, data scientists and product management. The two latest additions bring the number of Walmart tech hubs to 16. Seattle, Wash and Chennai, India launched last year. Walmart Global Tech employs 20,000 associates. Walmart stock is up 8.8% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

UPS Ignite Programs Fuel Women-owned and Diverse-owned Companies to be Unstoppable

UPS planted its flag last November as a proud supporter of diverse small business owners and is committed to working tirelessly to empower them through leadership programs. They have since made good on their word. Through the recently launched UPS Ignite program 140 outstanding innovators now have access to mentors, coaching, executive-level education, leadership programs, and a wealth of other resources.
SMALL BUSINESS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy