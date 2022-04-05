ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Says Raising Family in Texas and Away From Hollywood ‘Embodies Our Belief System’

By Lauren Boisvert
 1 day ago
Camila Alves, children’s book author, founder of Women of Today, and wife of Matthew McConaughey, says moving to Texas essentially changed the way they lived. The family–McConaughey, Alves, and their three children, Levi, Vida, and Livingston–call Austin, Texas home. McConaughey was born in Uvalde and takes pride in his Texas roots; it makes sense that he and his family would make the move.

“We lived in Malibu for many years,” Alves recently told Fox News Digital, “and having the paparazzi outside our door every day – every single day – when that becomes your normal, you don’t realize how much that’s actually affecting the things you do until you actually leave and get out of it.”

Alves also mentioned that living in Texas helps to bolster the family’s beliefs. “It’s been great,” she said. “It really embodies our belief system, especially the ones I grew up with, like going to church every Sunday, saying ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘no, sir.’ I grew up saying those things coming from a family of farmers. For me, being from Brazil and then coming to Texas, I discovered a lot of similarities in terms of what families practice here, especially going to church on Sundays, and being very into the outdoors. It’s been a great transition.”

Alves and McConaughey are just like any parents, though. They try to raise their kids with self-confidence, good morals and values, and respect. They present a unified front for their kids, which helps them understand what healthy relationships look like. “Matthew is the one the kids will usually go to [if they want to get away with something],” Alves admitted. “But Matthew and I have a pretty good system where we don’t play good cop, bad cop. The kids need to understand that as parents, we are on the same page.”

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey’s Ideal Texas Life, Plus Alves’ New Book

One of those values and core beliefs that Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey try to instill in their children is healthy eating. Alves’ first children’s book, “Just Try One Bite,” helps parents with their picky eaters, and introduces the importance of trying new things. The book is a humorous role reversal where the parents are picky eaters instead of the children.

“Look, I’m not here to tell parents how to feed their kids,” said Alves. “I just want to share the importance of having a connection with food. I’m a big believer that if you start the conversation early on, you are likely setting up your kids with lifelong good habits versus not talking about it all and just going through the motions. Food is a part of our lives.”

She explained that she comes from a family of farmers, and that homegrown food was an important part of her life. But, she never had a conversation about sugar. “I grew up eating as much sugar as I wanted,” she explained. “Today, I struggle with that. I look at my husband and in his household, they had the conversation about sugar early on. He can enjoy some dessert and then go, ‘I’m done.’”

Comments / 32

#fblessatlast#
1d ago

Good move, Hollywood lives in a dream world with fairytales & magic wands… Now maybe your children will get a fair chance at life from living in the real world

Reply(5)
45
Kathy Perrin
1d ago

At least she wants what is best for her children. She should have sat down and talk to Kim. She refused to leave LA. For a better environment to raise her four children. It's was all about Kim. She loves LA and the fast life. And being seen.

Reply
6
Dominic D'Vinci
1d ago

they seem like a good family! may God bless them

Reply
25
