Flash Flood Warning issued for Forrest, Lamar, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chilton; Clay; Coosa; Shelby; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Chilton County in central Alabama Southeastern Shelby County in central Alabama West Central Clay County in east central Alabama Northwestern Coosa County in east central Alabama Southwestern Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 228 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Though heavy rainfall has mostly come to an end, there are reports of numerous flooded and impassable roadways. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sylacauga, Clanton, Childersburg, Jemison, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Thorsby, Maplesville, Oak Grove, Bon Air, Lay Lake, Marble Valley, Lay Lake Dam, Strickland Crossroads, Gap Of The Mountain, Fayetteville, Mitchell Lake, Chilton County Motor Sports Park, Sycamore and Winterboro. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 15 DAYS AGO