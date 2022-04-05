New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils odds, picks and prediction

The New York Rangers (44-20-6) try to snap a two-game losing skid when they face the New Jersey Devils (24-39-6) Tuesday at Prudential Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we look at the Rangers vs. Devils odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Rangers have not been clicking lately as they suffered a 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders Friday and a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday. They had won three straight one-goal games (two in overtime) prior to their skid and seem quite vulnerable.

The Devils have lost three games in a row and five of six – including a game that saw them blow a 6-2 lead to the Florida Panthers Saturday. They followed that defeat up with a 4-3 loss to the Islanders Sunday, but it’s what I saw in that game that gives me optimism for this young team. The Isles were up 3-0 late in the second period but the Devils clawed back and scored in the final two minutes to have a chance to force overtime.

Rangers at Devils odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:05 a.m. ET.

Money line: Rangers -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Devils +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

Rangers -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Devils +130 (bet $100 to win $130) Against the spread (ATS): Rangers -1.5 (+155) | Devils +1.5 (-205)

Rangers -1.5 (+155) | Devils +1.5 (-205) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +112 | U: -140)

Rangers at Devils projected goalies

Igor Shesterkin (32-10-4, 2.14 GAA, .933 SV%, 3 SO) vs. Nico Daws (8-10-0, 3.33 GAA, .892 SV%)

Teams are starting to find cracks in Shesterkin after he was a brick wall for much of the season. Shesterkin has allowed 4 or more goals three times in his last nine games after allowing such three times all season. These Devils put up 5 markers on him March 22 in a 7-4 Jersey win.

Daws has been nothing to write home about, and he gave up 4 goals in that March 22 game. In fact, he has given up at least 4 goals in six of his last eight outings. He’ll probably have to keep it to 3 or fewer for the Devils to have a chance.

Rangers at Devils odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Devils 4, Rangers 3

With the way the Rangers have played, there’s no way I’m dropping -160 on them – especially on the road after two bad home losses. New Jersey has nothing to play for, and the Rangers could overlook them as they have the Pittsburgh Penguins in their sights Thursday. It’s obviously a risk, but we’ll LEAN DEVILS (+130).

The safest bet on the board is probably Devils +1.5 (-205), but we’re not going to risk twice our reward to nail it. PASS.

I’m a little surprised to see the juice on the under here considering Shesterkin has allowed 3 goals in back-to-back home games against so-so teams at home, and Daws has given up at least 4 goals to seemingly everyone lately.

The Over is 4-0 in the Devils’ last four as a home underdog and 4-1 in the Rangers’ last five as a favorite. The Over is 19-5-4 in the last 28 games between these two. We’ll take that plus-money with the OVER 6.5 (+112).

