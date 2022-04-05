Obituary: Virginia Olene (Sneed) Daggett

Karen Jean (Ingram) Franks of Bethesda, AR, was at home, surrounded by her loving family, when the Lord Jesus Christ called her to her heavenly home, Friday morning, April 1, 2022, at the age of 71. Karen was born on June 30th, 1950, in Batesville, AR, to the late James Wesley Ingram and Ruth Imajean (Long) Ingram. She was of Christian faith and served the Lord, not only as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend but also as a member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church in Bethesda, AR. Karen was most happy when she was spending time with her family and friends. She was a solid rock to her family and was always there to listen and offer loving advice and words of comfort and assurance. She will be dearly missed and forever loved by all that knew her.
Comments / 0