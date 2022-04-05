ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saffell, AR

Obituary: Virginia Olene (Sneed) Daggett

By White River Now
whiterivernow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Olene (Sneed) Daggett, Age 89, of Saffell, Arkansas passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022. She was born to Alonzo and Sylvia Sneed in Strawberry, Arkansas on May 9, 1932. Virginia spent her life devoted to her family and enjoyed cooking, gardening and sewing, often creating matching outfits...

www.whiterivernow.com

whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Calvin C. Snow

Calvin C. Snow, of Cave City, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was born March 8, 1925, in Cave City, Arkansas to Ralph Snow and Martha Ann “Annie” Goodman Snow. Anyone you ask will tell you that he was a shining example of the love of Christ, of the faithfulness that God requires of His children, and was a true family anchor. He was a member of the Cave City Church of God for 70+ years and loved his church family dearly. He was a man of unmatched integrity, faithfulness, humility, love and strength. He was retired from GenCorp Automotive in Batesville and was a U.S. Army veteran who served our great country in WWII.
CAVE CITY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Karen Jean (Ingram) Franks

Karen Jean (Ingram) Franks of Bethesda, AR, was at home, surrounded by her loving family, when the Lord Jesus Christ called her to her heavenly home, Friday morning, April 1, 2022, at the age of 71. Karen was born on June 30th, 1950, in Batesville, AR, to the late James Wesley Ingram and Ruth Imajean (Long) Ingram. She was of Christian faith and served the Lord, not only as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend but also as a member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church in Bethesda, AR. Karen was most happy when she was spending time with her family and friends. She was a solid rock to her family and was always there to listen and offer loving advice and words of comfort and assurance. She will be dearly missed and forever loved by all that knew her.
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Joyce Mynatt

Joyce Mynatt, of Mount Pleasant, Arkansas, daughter of the late Marshel Alvis Bray and Vera Ethel McSpadden Bray, was born October 15, 1932. She departed this life on April 1, 2022, in Melbourne, Arkansas at the age of 89 years. After graduation from Mt. Pleasant, she married William Roy Mynatt...
MELBOURNE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Debbie Davis

Debbie Davis, 65 of Cave City passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her home. She was born April 4, 1956, in Batesville, Arkansas to Billy Gene and Verbalene Welch Platt. She was a homemaker and worked for several years at General Tire in Batesville. She was preceded in death...
CAVE CITY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Julia Fae Kelley Harmon

Julia Fae Kelley Harmon, 92 of Desha passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born June 27, 1929, in Locust Grove, Arkansas to John C. and Lois Dishongh Kelley. She was a retired school teacher with 31 years of service at Desha Schools. She was a longtime member of Desha First Baptist Church.
DESHA, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Vivian C. Martin

Vivian C. Martin passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. She was born November 15, 1927, in Brewton, Alabama to Chesley and Gussie (Dixon) Smith. She was a member of Eastside Southern Baptist Church in Cave City. Granny was a proud, spunky little Alabama girl who loved to go “down-home” and...
CAVE CITY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Eleanor Frances Garner

Eleanor Frances Garner, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on the morning of April 4th, 2022, in her hometown of Heber Springs, Arkansas with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, nurturing mother of five children, doting grandmother of fifteen children, and great grandmother of five children. She lived her life as a devout Christian, touching hearts and minds through her personal ministry and by serving others with love and dignity. She never passed up the opportunity to share the gospel while helping others in need. She will be dearly missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Shawn D Baker

Shawn D Baker, 27, of Batesville, departed this life on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Batesville, Arkansas. Shawn was born in Searcy on January 26, 1995, to Doug Baker and Lucinda Smith. During his working years, he was employed at Peco and fast-food restaurants. He loved going to the lake,...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: John Louis Patterson

John Louis Patterson was born April 4, 1936, to Rosie Lee Moody Patterson and Aaron Hearn. He was raised by his mother and daddy, Eddie Patterson, Sr. whom he loved very much. He accepted Jesus as his personal savior at an early age. He graduated from Center High School in Parkin, AR. After graduation, he went into the United States Army, once discharged he settled in Chicago, Illinois. While in Chicago he deepened his relationship with God and the church. He expressed his love for God through singing in the church choir. He was known for his solo performances. In his professional life he worked as an engineer before finding his passion as a barber. He worked as a barber in Chicago until he settled in Newport Arkansas where he continued cutting hair and warming hearts for an additional 23 years. While in Newport he served as the first black president of the Kiwanis Club, served in the community, and brought joy to all that crossed his path with his contagious laugh, jokes, and upbeat spirit.
NEWPORT, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: James Laroy Nast

James Laroy Nast, 91, of Batesville passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was born November 2, 1930, in Batesville, Arkansas to L.M. “Roy” Nast and Pearl Pate Nast. James owned and operated Jim Nast Garage for 20 plus years. He loved to repurpose old things and loved people. He dearly loved his family and friends.
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Arden Ray Perkey

Arden Ray Perkey, 90 of Cave City passed away, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was born January 17, 1932, in Center, Arkansas to James Arden and Ella Parthenia Perkey. He was retired from Cushman Sawmill and Conway Sawmill; was a U. S. Army Korean War Veteran and of the Pentecostal faith. He enjoyed rabbit hunting, fishing and looking for arrowheads.
CAVE CITY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Henry Dale Carter

Henry Dale Carter of Osceola, Arkansas, departed this life on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born October 13, 1948, in Osceola, the son of Jacob Jackson Carter, Sr., and Fannie May (Haigwood) Carter. He was a graduate of Osceola High School and a retired...
OSCEOLA, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Ricky Allen Whitaker

Ricky Allen Whitaker, 64, of Trumann, Arkansas departed this life Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was born October 16, 1957, in Memphis, Tennessee the son of Isaac Garvin Whitaker and Mary Eunice (Hood) Grodi. His parents preceded him in death and one brother, Kenny Whitaker. Ricky enjoyed...
TRUMANN, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Elley Adrianna Lindsey

Elley Adrianna Lindsey, 26, of Fayetteville passed away on April 2, 2022. She was born March 1, 1996, in Batesville to Elbert William and Stacey (Finney) Lindsey. Elley was a graduate of BHS class of 2014 and a graduate of Lyon College class of 2018, where she played volleyball for both schools. She was also a graduate of Paul Mitchell’s class of 2019, where she received her cosmetology license. After graduating, she went on to be a cosmetologist for Black Sheep Salon. She had a great personality and loved to laugh. She was beautiful, relentless, independent, nonconforming, and confident. Elley was a bright light to those who met her and loved her family with all her heart. Elley was a people person who loved to fish, and watch the Razorbacks, and was a very passionate dog mom to Rae Rae, Tracer Boy, and Lady Bug.
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Travis “Lee” Cooper

Travis “Lee” Cooper, 52, of Newport departed this life on April 3, 2022. On March 27, 1970, he was born to J.C. and Carolyn (Chambliss) Cooper. Lee was of the Baptist belief. He enjoyed being outdoors working in his yard and fishing. He also liked putting model tanks together and reading. He graduated from Arkansas State University. He worked at Wal-Mart for over twenty years and retired from there.
NEWPORT, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Stephanie Latrice Ellis King

Stephanie Latrice Ellis King, 40, of Newport departed this life on April 2, 2022. She was born April 25, 1981, to Booker T. Ward III and Josie Ellis McDonald. Stephanie worked in cosmetology and enjoyed making people feel good about their appearance. She also liked decorating and making her home look nice. She enjoyed cooking for her family, painting and traveling.
NEWPORT, AR
