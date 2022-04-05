WANTED PERSON: Warrant Issued for Shamavvah Duncan

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Taj Montgomery on theft and related charges. Authorities state that on March 30, 2022, at approximately 11:24 AM, West Chester Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of a neighboring police department. Officers made contact with the operator, identified as Taj Montgomery, and initiated an investigation. Montgomery was also found to be in possession of a firearm that was reported as being inside of the stolen vehicle at the time of the vehicle theft. Montgomery was taken into custody without incident.

