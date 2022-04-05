ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

WANTED PERSON: Warrant Issued for Shamavvah Duncan

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department announced that a bench warrant was recently issued for 32-year-old Shamavvah C. Duncan. The warrant was issued by Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-4-03...

www.mychesco.com

Exton, PA
Chester County, PA
West Whiteland Township, PA
Chester County, PA
West Whiteland Township, PA
WEST CHESTER, PA
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WEST CHESTER, PA
West Chester, PA
