ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

G Force Framing – Can a Terminated Entity File and Defend Claims?

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eiy7a_0ezxDW5i00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

When does a tax forfeiture involuntarily terminate an entity in Texas, and can a terminated entity file and defend claims in court?
The Court of Appeals recently ruled in an interesting case involving an LLC, G Force Framing, which has important implications for corporations who have been or are in danger of being administratively dissolved for failure to pay their taxes.
When an LLC’s charter is forfeited for failure to pay franchise taxes, and they do not correct the problem within 120 days, the LLC loses the right to conduct business in the State of Texas. When the LLC clears its tax debt and gets reinstated five years later, can it then sue or defend against claims that arose while its charter was forfeited?
The Court of Appeals says yes it can – although the LLC would have been barred from suing or defending claims under these facts if the old Texas Business Corporations Act (TBCA) applied, the legislature removed this language from the newer Texas Business Organizations Code (TBOC) that replaced the TBCA.
If an LLC’s charter is forfeited for failure to pay franchise taxes, that no longer means that the LLC is also involuntarily terminated under the TBOC, and, once the LLC is reinstated under the Texas Tax Code, its right to file suit and defend claims is restored.
G Force’s Charter was Forfeited Under the Texas Tax Code for Failure to Pay Franchise TaxesIn 2014, G Force had its corporate privileges forfeited for failure to pay its franchise taxes. Despite the forfeiture, G Force entered construction subcontracts in 2016-2017, filed mechanic’s and materialman’s liens in 2018, and filed 24 counterclaims after the owner filed suit against G Force for breach of contract and negligence.
In 2019, five years after the forfeiture and the same month that the trial court dismissed its counterclaims, G Force cleared its taxes with the Comptroller and was issued a Reinstatement.
The trial court granted summary judgment for the owner, Stoneleigh, on grounds that G Force could not sue or defend because of the tax forfeiture. Subchapter 171 of the Tax Code says that, when there is a forfeiture, the corporation cannot transact business, sue, or defend claims in court:
The comptroller shall forfeit the corporate privileges of a corporation on which the franchise tax is imposed if the corporation: … does not pay, within 45 days after the date notice of forfeiture is mailed, a tax imposed by this chapter or does not pay, within those 45 days, a penalty imposed by this chapter relating to that tax.
G Force was subject to the Texas Tax Code as a “taxable entity,” the comptroller forfeited G Force’s right to conduct business in the state, and G Force did not “revive its forfeited privileges within 120 days after the date that the privileges were forfeited” (see TAX § 171.309).
The effects of the forfeiture under the Texas Tax Code include 1) the corporation is denied the right to sue or defend in Texas courts and 2) the director or officers of the corporation can be made liable for the corporation’s debts. This means that when G Force’s charter was forfeited, and they did not correct the issue within 120 days, they lost the right to sue or defend in court.
But – the Texas Tax Code does not contain a time limitation for setting aside a tax forfeiture, and the tax forfeiture was set aside. Therefore, unless G Force was involuntarily terminated under the TBOC, they were free to sue and defend claims in court…
G Force was not Involuntarily Terminated Under the TBOC…The Court of Appeals reversed based on the change in language between the TBCA and the TBOC. When the Legislature recodified the Texas Business Corporations Act (TBCA) into the Texas Business Organizations Code (TBOC), they left out a very important sentence.
The Legislature removed the failure to pay franchise taxes as a basis for involuntarily dissolving a corporation.
Under these facts, the tax forfeiture did not make G Force a “terminated entity” under the TBOC because 1) once G Force paid its taxes, the LLC was reinstated pursuant to the tax code, and 2) G Force was never terminated under the TBOC. Therefore, G Force could legally assert claims, defenses, and M&M liens, and otherwise conduct business.
Under the Tax Code, G Force was Forfeited but Later Reinstated
Under Section 171.313 of the Texas Tax Code, if a corporation’s charter or certificate of authority has been forfeited, “a stockholder, director, or officer of the corporation at the time of the forfeiture … may request in the name of the corporation that the secretary of state set aside the forfeiture of the charter or certificate.”
Although it happened five years later (and the claims in the lawsuit arose during the period of time G Force’s charter was forfeited), the tax forfeiture was set aside in September 2019, and the LLC was reinstated.
Under the TBOC, G Force was Never Terminated
Under the TBCA (repealed and replaced by the TBOC), one ground for involuntary dissolution would have been a corporation’s failure to pay its franchise taxes. The legislature left out this provision in the TBOC, however – the TBOC provides for involuntary termination only when the filing entity:

  1. Fails to file a report required by law and does not correct it within 91 days,
  2. Fails to pay a fee or penalty required by law and does not correct it within 91 days,
  3. Maintain a registered agent or registered office in the State of Texas and does not correct it within 91 days, or
  4. Fails to pay the fee required for filing its certificate of formation.

The Court of Appeals notes that it must assume the legislature chose the TBOC’s language purposefully, that the provision for involuntary termination when a corporation fails to pay its franchise taxes was intentionally removed, and, therefore, G Force was never involuntarily terminated under the TBOC.
Since G Force was never involuntarily terminated under the TBOC, the TBOC’s additional provisions providing for 1) a corporation’s limited survival after termination, 2) extinguishment of existing claims after termination, and 3) the requirement that a corporation be reinstated within three years to regain its right to sue and defend claims do not apply.
1 – There was no involuntary termination under the TBOC, and
2 – A forfeiture for failure to pay taxes under the Texas Tax Code does not prevent a corporation or LLC from filing claims or defenses once the forfeiture has been set aside.
This ruling is a substantial change in the law governing tax forfeitures and litigation with entities that have been terminated due to tax forfeitures. In this case, G Force was able to get reinstated five years after the termination and assert claims and defenses that arose during the period of time in which the LLC’s charter was forfeited.
Please feel free to contact one of our Murray Lobb attorneys to obtain our legal advice in the areas of corporate lawestate planningcreditor’s rightsconstruction lawemployment lawreal estate lawbanking law, and community associations law, whether they involve transactional matters or litigation and trial.

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Flood of 401(k) Fee Lawsuits Spur Wave of Early Plaintiff Wins

In Focus: ERISA Class Actions & Arbitration (Bloomberg Law subscription required) The explosion of litigation over 401(k) plan fees that began in 2020 has translated into an impressive early win rate for the plaintiffs’ bar and tens of millions of dollars in settlements, a Bloomberg Law analysis found. More...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
CBS News

Supreme Court rules for Texas death row inmate in religious rights case

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas death row inmate whose request to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution was denied, a decision in support of the rights of inmates who seek to have their spiritual advisers with them in the execution chamber as they are put to death.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#G Force Framing#The Court Of Appeals#Llc#Tboc#G Force
Reuters

U.S. appeals court upholds import ban on Mahindra's Roxor vehicles

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday rejected Indian auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's bid to overturn an import ban secured by Fiat Chrysler on some of Mahindra's Roxor off-road vehicles. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to affirm the International Trade...
POLITICS
Reason.com

N.J. Appellate Court Overturns Denial of Handgun Purchase Permit

Appellant applied for a FPIC and Handgun Purchase Permit. The application was denied by the Chief of the Borough of Wood-Ridge Police Department. In his letter to appellant notifying him of the denial, the Chief stated that investigation revealed appellant had been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) in 2015…. [At a later court hearing, t]he Chief testified that in 2015, appellant was arrested in New York on a "2C violation," and in 2008, appellant received a summons … for consumption of alcohol by a passenger while the vehicle is being operated, in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-51a(a). Appellant was fined $256 and costs for that violation; his license was not suspended, and he was not sentenced to jail time.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Limit Federal Jurisdiction Over Arbitration Awards (1)

The U.S. Supreme Court restricted Thursday when federal courts have jurisdiction to confirm or vacate an arbitration award under certain sections of the Federal Arbitration Act. The FAA authorizes parties to an arbitration agreement to petition a federal court for various forms of relief, but that doesn’t itself create jurisdiction...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Reuters

LA court rules state corporate diversity law unconstitutional

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - A Los Angeles court has found a California law mandating that publicly traded companies include people from underrepresented communities on their boards unconstitutional, ruling in favor of a conservative group seeking an injunction against the measure. Los Angeles County Superior Court granted summary judgment to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

15 states threaten legal action against Biden admin to protect 'integrity of women's sports'

EXCLUSIVE: Montana is leading 14 states in threatening legal action against the Department of Education in an effort to "protect the integrity of women’s sports." "We are prepared to take legal action to uphold Title IX’s plain meaning and safeguard the integrity of women’s sports," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen wrote to the Civil Rights Division of the Biden Education Department in a letter signed by 14 other state attorneys general Tuesday.
MONTANA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

High Court Won’t Hear Texas Case Over Mandatory Bar Dues

The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it wouldn’t review a ruling that the mandatory State Bar of Texas violates the associational and free speech rights of attorneys when it engages in activities not “germane” to improving the legal profession, such as funding legislative efforts. Plaintiffs Tony K....
TEXAS STATE
@growwithco

Contractor License

General contractor licensing requirements vary by state, but many states' standards include showing industry experience, financial stability and specialized training. Virtually every small business needs a license to operate. Depending on your location and the type of business you run, you may even need multiple business licenses and permits. General...
SMALL BUSINESS
Bay Area Entertainer

Bill Pittman For Mayor of Santa Fe

· Santa Fe is undergoing a tremendous change of leadership – no city manager, a new police chief, a city secretary retiring after 36 years of service, plus in May two new Council members and a mayor. To move forward successfully, it’s important we focus on affordable and achievable plans.
SANTA FE, NM
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy