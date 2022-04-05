OBITUARY: Mary Edna Jenkins

Mary Edna Jenkins, age 90, of Ashland City, TN, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2022 at Hillcrest Healthcare Center in Ashland City.

She was born April 22, 1931 in Nashville, TN, the daughter of the late Austin Voss Lee and Barbara Overstreet Lee.

Mary had worked in sales at Wal Mart in West Nashville but her primary job was taking care of her family. She moved to Ashland City in the early 1970s. She lived on Spring Street and was known as the neighborhood grandmother. She loved looking after all of the children in the neighborhood.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Scott Jenkins (Tish) of Chapmansboro, TN; Camille Roberts of Nashville; and Lori Jenkins of Henrietta, TN.

She is also survived by her brother Jack Lee (Rena) of Nashville. She is blessed with grandchildren, Banning Bouldin (Kevin); Stephen Jenkins (Kara), and Lyndsey Jenkins as well as great-grandchildren Scotty Jenkins; Elijah Jenkins; and Oka Voss Bouldin.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by children, Michael Jenkins, Larry Jenkins, and David Hill, and brothers Harold Lee, Bill Lee, and sister Linda Lee as well as a grandson Brian Jenkins.

Funeral services for Mary will be conducted on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Boyd Funeral Home located at 101 Elizabeth Street Ashland City, TN. Pastor John Mark Thomas will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 3-7 PM at the funeral home and for the hour prior to services on Friday.

Arrangements are under the care of Boyd Funeral Home, Ashland City, Tn. Phone 615-792-4677. https://www.boydfh.com

