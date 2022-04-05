ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas is the 5th worst state for working from home, study says

By Miriam Battles
 1 day ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For many people, working remotely is a plus, but for others it is not always the best, and according to a new study, Arkansas is among the worst states for working from home.

The coronavirus pandemic brought many changes into the world, including the way people operate professionally. During the pandemic, many businesses across the world adapted to working from home.

To determine the states that provide the best working from home conditions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions- work environment and living environment.

Arkansas among most stressed states, study finds

In the study, Arkansas ranked 47 for the best states working remotely. The study also shows that the state received a score of 43 in work environment and a 17 in living environment.

The study shows that New Jersey and the District of Columbia were the top two states for the best states for remote work.

To view the full study, visit WalletHub.com .

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

