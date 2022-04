Eleanor Frances Garner, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on the morning of April 4th, 2022, in her hometown of Heber Springs, Arkansas with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, nurturing mother of five children, doting grandmother of fifteen children, and great grandmother of five children. She lived her life as a devout Christian, touching hearts and minds through her personal ministry and by serving others with love and dignity. She never passed up the opportunity to share the gospel while helping others in need. She will be dearly missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.

HEBER SPRINGS, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO