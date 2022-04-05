ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volvo invests in company that makes lightweight sustainable materials from flax fibre

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBcomp uses sustainable materials that reduce weight, energy use and emissions. Volvo has made a ‘strategic investment’ in Bcomp, a company that makes lightweight materials from sustainable sources. The investment has been made through the Swedish firm’s venture capital arm called Volvo Cars Tech Fund. The move...

www.shropshirestar.com

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Companies Still Lack Sustainability Strategy

Despite increasing pressures to improve their carbon footprint, particularly following the COP26 conference, many organizations still do not have a sustainability strategy in place, according to new research from Supply Chain and Logistics Consultants (SCALA). “Both businesses and their wider supply networks are coming under increasing pressure to quantify and...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Company Is Making a Case To Invest in Bamboo

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Rizome, a Bradenton, Florida-based startup, wants to save some of the 15 billion trees being cut down annually, much of them for use in the construction industry, and focus instead on using bamboo, a regenerative grass that acts as a carbon sink and can be harvested for up to 100 years. It’s a move that could save significant numbers of trees that are vital to preserving human life.
BRADENTON, FL
bizjournals

Pittsburgh-based BTVC Fund makes its first startup company investment

BTVC Fund, a Pittsburgh-based fund focused on investing in early-stage technology companies throughout the region and in the Midwest, announced it participated in its first investment in a startup company; remote talent marketplace platform Instant Teams, which is headquartered in Rehoboth, Delaware. While it didn't serve as the lead investor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Benzinga

Booz Allen Makes Strategic Investment In AI Company Synthetaic

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) made a strategic investment in Synthetaic, an end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI) company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Synthetaic's flagship technology, RAIC (Rapid Automatic Image Categorization), enables rapid object labeling, AI modeling, and solution deployment. This investment advances Booz Allen's AI capabilities for faster,...
BUSINESS
#Co2 Emissions#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Swedish#The Volvo Cars Tech Fund
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Battery breakthrough doubles lifespan of electric car batteries

Engineers have discovered a way to more than double the lifespan of batteries used in smartphones and electric cars.The battery breakthrough was successfully demonstrated by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, who increased the lifespan of a lithium-ion (li-ion) battery from several hundred charge/ discharge cycles, to more than 1,000.“Our process will increase the lifespan of batteries in many things, from smartphones and laptops, to power tools and electric vehicles,” said Professor Lianzhou Wang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.“This new approach features a minimal protective coating at a scalable process, paving the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Triumph Bags Lockheed Martin Production Contracts

Triumph Group Inc's (NYSE: TGI) operating company Actuation Products & Services secured a multi-year contract from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) company, to produce equipment for the CH-53K helicopter. Financial terms were not disclosed. The strategic follow-on contract will contribute significant work for Triumph's Seattle location. Triumph will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

How Sustainable Investments In Cannabis Can Change The World

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today and appears here with permission. Just as fast as new cannabis strains pop up, unique investment philosophies and strategies emerge every day. One such emerging system has investors weighing the financial returns an investment produces against a company’s consciousness about sustainability.
ECONOMY
yankodesign.com

Top 10 3D printed designs to convert you into an advocate of this innovative trend

3D Printing is gaining more momentum and popularity than ever! Designers and architects all over the world are now adopting 3D Printing for the creation of almost all types of products and structures. It’s a technique that is being widely utilized in product design, owing to its simple and innovative nature. But designers aren’t employing 3D printing only to create basic models, they’re utilizing this technique in mind-blowing ways as well! From a 3D printed backpack constructed from recyclable materials to a pair of 3D printed shoes that’ll make you feel like Bigfoot – the scope of this dependable technique is unlimited! Dive into this collection of humble yet groundbreaking 3D printed designs!
APPAREL
Nature.com

High-energy and durable lithium metal batteries using garnet-type solid electrolytes with tailored lithium-metal compatibility

Lithium metal batteries using solid electrolytes are considered to be the next-generation lithium batteries due to their enhanced energy density and safety. However, interfacial instabilities between Li-metal and solid electrolytes limit their implementation in practical batteries. Herein, Li-metal batteries using tailored garnet-type Li7-xLa3-aZr2-bO12 (LLZO) solid electrolytes is reported, which shows remarkable stability and energy density, meeting the lifespan requirements of commercial applications. We demonstrate that the compatibility between LLZO and lithium metal is crucial for long-term stability, which is accomplished by bulk dopant regulating and dopant-specific interfacial treatment using protonation/etching. An all-solid-state with 5"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2 cathode delivers a cumulative capacity of over 4000"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2 at 3"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2, which to the best of our knowledge, is the highest cycling parameter reported for Li-metal batteries with LLZOs. These findings are expected to promote the development of solid-state Li-metal batteries by highlighting the efficacy of the coupled bulk and interface doping of solid electrolytes.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Using the pandemic as a driver for innovation in research

Nature Reviews Methods Primers volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 17 (2022) Cite this article. COVID-19 has resulted in long-term effects on science and research. The way in which we carry out research has had to rapidly adapt as a result of the pressures placed on scientists, leading to the development of innovative approaches to research.
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

Architecture Students Build Solar-Powered Greenhouse That Uses 50% Less Energy

A group of architecture students built a solar-powered greenhouse that produces 50% more energy than it uses. If greenhouses are not designed and maintained properly, they can use quite a bit of energy. Energy conservation in greenhouses can make the profit much larger. The team came up with a new way to store use and store energy in greenhouses through solar power.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Better Origin turns food waste to animal feed, with an insect-assist

“I’m an engineer and I just left the oil and gas industry. I started a master’s degree in sustainable engineering at Cambridge, hoping that I’d get involved with something like this. I always thought that I was going to devote my life to something. I’d much rather do something that is meaningful and impactful and can bring change. That year, I was participating in a lot of competitions around entrepreneurship, specifically around sustainability. That’s where I met my co-founder, who is a biologist. They gave us a problem to solve: food waste and coming up with smarter ways of dealing with it,” says Fotis Fotiadis, CEO and co-founder of Better Origin. “We started working on this five years ago. Things have evolved a lot and with the purpose and the whole mission of the company. I believe that our generation will have to solve one of the biggest challenges as we come along, ‘how can we produce food to feed the population in a sustainable and secure way?’ One of the biggest problems to achieving that is globalization. And what I mean by that is that we have such a global food supply chain that structurally is broken, because it’s not sustainable.”
AGRICULTURE

