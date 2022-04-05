Volvo invests in company that makes lightweight sustainable materials from flax fibre

“I’m an engineer and I just left the oil and gas industry. I started a master’s degree in sustainable engineering at Cambridge, hoping that I’d get involved with something like this. I always thought that I was going to devote my life to something. I’d much rather do something that is meaningful and impactful and can bring change. That year, I was participating in a lot of competitions around entrepreneurship, specifically around sustainability. That’s where I met my co-founder, who is a biologist. They gave us a problem to solve: food waste and coming up with smarter ways of dealing with it,” says Fotis Fotiadis, CEO and co-founder of Better Origin. “We started working on this five years ago. Things have evolved a lot and with the purpose and the whole mission of the company. I believe that our generation will have to solve one of the biggest challenges as we come along, ‘how can we produce food to feed the population in a sustainable and secure way?’ One of the biggest problems to achieving that is globalization. And what I mean by that is that we have such a global food supply chain that structurally is broken, because it’s not sustainable.”

