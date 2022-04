It’s Masters week, folks. As exciting as it is to have a weekend in Augusta that feels normal again, some things will not be completely back to normal. Indeed, one of those things is that not even The Masters is shielded from the supply-chain issues that have hit so many industries hard over the last year. However, you might not guess how those issues will affect things in Augusta as food shortages hit The Masters.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO