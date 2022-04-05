ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Ricketts trims some spending with line-item budget vetoes

 1 day ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has trimmed $51.8 million in spending from the new state budget that lawmakers sent...

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts vetoes rental assistance bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed a bill that would force the state to apply for $120 million in federal pandemic rental assistance. The Republican governor argued that Nebraska is no longer in a declared state of emergency due to the pandemic and said the extra money would amount to a subsidy that would make recipients reliant on the government.
NEBRASKA STATE
Governor hopeful Pillen adds prosecutor Joe Kelly to ticket

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Republican Nebraska governor hopeful Jim Pillen has picked Joe Kelly, a longtime career prosecutor, as his campaign running mate. Pillen announced his choice for the ticket at the Nebraska Capitol. Kelly is the criminal bureau chief in the Nebraska attorney general’s office. He previously worked...
NEBRASKA STATE
