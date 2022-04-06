ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 celebrates legacy of Chicago's 1st African-American mayor, Harold Washington

 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2vcd_0ezxB6gZ00 ABC7 Chicago remembers and celebrates Chicago's native son and first African American mayor, the late Harold Washington, prior to the anniversary of his 100th birthday on April 15.

ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchors Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky host "Harold Washington: Life and Legacy," a half-hour special airing Sunday, April 10, at 11 p.m. on ABC 7 Chicago. The special will be streamed on the ABC 7 Chicago News app and abc7chicago.com as well as ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

Born, raised and educated in the Windy City, Harold Washington was a true Chicago original who looms large in the city's history. As the 100th anniversary of his birthday approaches, ABC7 takes a close-up look at the enigmatic and charismatic man whose election broke barriers and who worked to make Chicago a more inclusive city. The special will showcase never-before-told stories from Washington's longtime friends and fellow politicians. ABC7 also chronicles the former mayor's

humble beginnings, political career and connection to the community while also shining a light on current efforts to uphold his legacy.

Featured interviews include Josie Childs, friend and former aide to Harold Washington and head of the Harold Washington Legacy Committee; U.S. Representative Chuy Garcia; Marilyn Katz, political strategist; Laura Washington, deputy press secretary for Harold Washington and ABC7 political analyst; and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News anchor Cheryl Burton said, "Being a Chicago native who grew up on the South Side, voting for Harold Washington was an act of pride. I remember being in college and taking the Greyhound bus home to cast my vote. When the first Black mayor of my city was elected, I was not only inspired but felt a profound sense of dignity that was infused with the belief that anything was possible. To be able to witness history and be a part of it was a life-changing event."

"Mayor Harold Washington's election and tenure marked a pivotal moment in Chicago history. It shook the long-established power structure of city governance," said ABC 7 Eyewitness News anchor Alan Krashesky. "As a news reporter, Mayor Washington was both a pleasure and a challenge to cover - never timid against adversaries - always quick with a phrase, with a brilliant mind. It could be argued that without Mayor Washington, there would not have been a Senator Carol Moseley Braun or a President Barack Obama. His legacy continues through the lives of many Chicagoans to this day."

Comments / 14

Pat McCarthy
1d ago

Cheryl Burton abused her power to get Mark Geingreko fired. I have not watched their news since.

Reply(1)
6
