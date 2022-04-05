ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals new wax figure coming to Orlando

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182bp8_0ezxAzbI00
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Orlando wax figure (Madame Tussauds)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson revealed his four new wax figures at Madame Tussauds locations across the United States, including one in Orlando.

The actor has starred in several record-breaking box-office smash hits, including “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Hobbs & Shaw,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Rampage,” “Skyscraper,” “Red Notice,” and Disney’s “Moana.”

Each figure offers a unique, interactive guest experience, the attraction said.

Madame Tussauds said the Orlando figure pays tribute to Johnson’s box-office characters. Johnson’s wax figure is in rugged attire while scaling a building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1biE9h_0ezxAzbI00
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Orlando wax figure (Madame Tussauds)

The set includes special effects including lights, sound effects, wind and fog.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dwayne Johnson’s four new amazing figures to Madame Tussauds New York, Hollywood, Las Vegas and Orlando. He’s a humbled icon, and a figure that has been highly requested by our fans. We’re honored to have had the opportunity to represent him at the world’s greatest wax museum,” said Madame Tussauds head of marketing, Matthew Clarkson.

To learn more about Madame Tussauds, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbPT2_0ezxAzbI00
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Orlando wax figure (Madame Tussauds)

Person
Dwayne Johnson
