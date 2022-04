NEW BRITAIN – New Britain ROOTS has launched a program that would allow area residents to “check out” a variety of seeds for planting. New Britain ROOTS launched the Greater New Britain Community Seed Library in March, a program that offers a variety of free garden and vegetable seeds for visitors to use in their own gardens. The program is available in four public libraries: New Britain, Berlin, Plainville and Southington. Each Seed Library carries educational information on gardening and even allows for visitors to return their own home grown seeds to share with others in the community.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO