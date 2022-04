This article is reprinted by permission from NextAvenue.org. When I started this series at the beginning of 2021, my husband and I were preparing ourselves for our “big” 65th birthdays in November and December. It was all straightforward. We made a list of things we needed to tackle and went after it. And now, just like that, we have hit that milestone, and our next step is figuring out Social Security. It has me stressed.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO