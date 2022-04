BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested and released after an investigation into the abuse of a pet, police said. Zachariah Cole, 30, was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department on March 30 in connection to the incident. Police said that Cole had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from an investigation into an animal abuse incident in the Village of Bath. The arrest report said Cole allegedly abused a domesticated pet.

BATH, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO