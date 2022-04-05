ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Longtime GOP Rep. Fred Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, won't seek re-election

By Scott Wong
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Rep. Fred Upton, a centrist stalwart who later was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 attack, said Tuesday that he would not run for re-election after 18 terms in the House. Upton becomes the fourth Republican who...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 36

W.a. Winters
1d ago

funny how all these rats are fleeing there sinking ship because they backed the democrats.

Reply
17
Wolf Chili
1d ago

That's Good To Hear , No Traiters This Time Around !!!!!!

Reply
12
