ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Fred Upton says he will not run for Congress again

By Rachel Van Gilder
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnWgk_0ezx9RmS00

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Eighteen-term U.S. Rep. Fred Upton says he will not seek reelection to Congress this fall.

Upton, a Republican from St. Joseph, made the announcement Tuesday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Even the best story has a last chapter. This is it for me,” he said. “I’ve done the zillions of airline millions back and forth, I’ve signed ‘Fred’ to over a million letters, cast more votes than anyone in this chamber while here and by most accounts have succeeded in making a difference, accomplishing what I’ve set out to do with more unfinished work still yet to come.”

Becoming emotional, he thanked his parents, who he said were watching on C-SPAN , for their guidance in life. He also thanked his wife Amey and their family and promised her a “happily ever after.”

“Thanks again to the people of my district, who placed their faith and confidence in me all these great years,” Upton said. “God bless the USA.”

His decision comes after Michigan’s congressional district lines were redrawn, putting Upton and Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, in the same district . Huizenga has announced he is running in the newly drawn 4th District.

Upton has served Southwest Michigan in Congress since 1987. He called his constituency “wonderful and diverse.”

“These folks are truly the salt of the earth and I love them all, I really do, even the few that don’t always love me,” Upton said.

Before that, he worked in the White House under President Ronald Reagan and as a congressional staffer. He is the vice chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, which aims for bipartisan solutions to get things done.

“Throughout my career, I’ve leaned on lessons from my Reagan White House days,” Upton said. “Reagan worked both sides of the aisle to get things done, caring less about who got the credit. And I made a promise that such a principle would be my guiding light. Especially in these days of divided government, that is the only way one can actually get legislation enacted.”

He touted his 21st Century Cures Act, passed in 2016 when he was chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He said it “laid the foundation” for the speedy approval of COVID-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer vaccine finished in Kalamazoo.

He also highlighted work to expand the Cures Act; encourage energy independence in North America, pursue renewable resources and deal with climate change; lowering the corporate tax rate to promote domestic job production; bail out automotive giants to maintain jobs; protect the Great Lakes and clean water; and respond to the pandemic, among other things.

“I’ve worked with seven (presidential) administrations, seven House speakers. None of them would call me a rubber stamp. If it’s good policy for Michigan, it’s good enough for all of us,” Upton said.

Upton was among 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids was also among those 10. Upton also voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill — pushed forward by the Problem Solvers — that passed Congress last year. He told News 8 that as a result, his office received dozens of expletive-filled calls and threats . He said at the time it was indicative of a type of political vitriol he had never seen in all his time in Washington.

“Hopefully, civility and bipartisanship versus discord and can rule, not rue, the day,” he said on the House floor Tuesday.

PRAISE FOR CONGRESSMAN UPTON

Upton was followed on the floor by Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, who praised Upton’s more than three decades of “devoted” public service to his district, his state and his nation.

“He has always put the people he served first,” Dingell said. “To him, bipartisan and compromise are not forbidden words. Fred knew well that if we are going to deliver real solutions for the American people, we need to come together and listen to all perspectives, no matter how complicated the issue might be. And it is because of that thinking he was able to get so much done in Congress.”

Todd Gustafson is the head of Kinexus Group, a family of economic workforce and community development organizations in southwest Michigan and throughout the state. Among the different economic causes Upton championed, Gustafson said he witnessed the congressman’s support for at-risk youth for YouthBuild grants through the Department of Labor.

“It helps those kids go on to get an education, a skillset, and a job. He helped advocate for and vote for legislation that supported those kids,” Gustafson said. “Regardless of what people think about his politics, he is one of those few people that I know really cared about the community, the people, the businesses and making sure that we were all vibrant.”

“Congressman Upton is a lifelong Michigander, loyal U of M fan, faithful public servant, and family man. He is a passionate advocate for the issues he cares about and never hesitates to showcase his independent streak. Over decades of service, he has protected the Great Lakes and shaped major legislation on energy, the environment, manufacturing, and so much more. Mr. Upton’s leadership is bipartisan, commonsense, and empathetic. We could all learn something from his tenure and strive to live and lead with the values he embodies. I know that Mr. Upton will continue getting things done for Michiganders and leading on the issues that matter most in our great state.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

“As the senior Republican in our Michigan delegation, @RepFredUpton has been a strong partner in working together on important issues for our state. I wish him the best as he retires – enjoy those grandkids, Fred!”

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., on Twitter

“I want to thank Fred for his commitment, service, and dedication to Michigan over the years. Fred and I have worked together on a host of issues including prioritizing the protection of the Great Lakes, leveling the playing field for Michigan agriculture, and supporting efforts to clean up PFAS and lead contamination. Fred’s statesman-like legacy will be remembered both in Michigan and our nation’s capital. I wish both he and Amey the best as they start their next chapter.”

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland

“Fred Upton has been a dear friend and leader with integrity, genuine compassion and loyalty to the people of Michigan. In an incredibly polarized Congress, Fred continues to be a beacon of civility who is never afraid of doing what is right, even when it’s hard or unpopular. Now more than ever, we need more public servants cut from the same cloth as Fred Upton.

“When Flint families needed help during the water crisis, Fred was there for my constituents. Together, we passed the Kildee-Upton law—through a Republican Congress and a Democratic president—to strengthen public notification requirements for high levels of lead in drinking water. Fred has always been a partner in the fight to ensure clean drinking water for all Americans, including cleaning up PFAS chemicals and protecting the Great Lakes.

“Jennifer and I wish Fred, Amey and the entire Upton family happiness in their next chapter together after decades of public service to Michigan and the nation.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint

“Congressman Fred Upton has dedicated more than thirty years to serving the people of West Michigan, leading his community with honor and distinction. Throughout his time in Congress, Upton supported lowering taxes, stood up for small businesses, and fought against dangerous Democrat policies. We thank Fred for his tireless advocacy on behalf of Michigan in the halls of Congress and wish him nothing but continued success in his future endeavors.”

Michigan Republican Party Chair Ron Weiser

“For over three decades, Congressman Fred Upton has served the people of Southwest Michigan and the country with distinction through his service in the House of Representatives. Congressman Upton established himself early in his career as a leader in Congress working to solve some of America’s most daunting challenges.

“During his time as Energy and Commerce Committee chairman and as a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, Congressman Upton was always at the forefront of crafting impactful bipartisan legislation. From the 21st Century Cures act to the transformational Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Congressman Upton was always a leader in Congress who got real results for his constituents and the country.

“In his announcement speech on the House Floor, Congressman Upton recounted that his approach to serving in Congress was similar to a motto he learned while in the Boy Scouts, to leave the campsite better than you found it. The U.S. Chamber has been proud to work with him in that spirit.

“We thank Congressman Upton for his commitment to public service, salute him for his accomplishments, and wish him and his family well as he moves on to future challenges.”

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Dingell called Upton a dear friend and said he was also the best friend of her late husband John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress ever.

She also praised Upton’s enduring civility, which she said Congress will miss the most.

“Fred really believed that he was an American first, that reaching across the aisle was important, that working together is how we get things done for the American people,” Dingell said. “His retiring is a loss for this country and especially the people of Michigan.”

— News 8’s David Horak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WLNS

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure Supreme Court confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice. The senators from Alaska and Utah […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLNS

Fred Upton announces he will not run for reelection

Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, has decided his 18th and current term will be his last. (April 5, 2022) Fred Upton announces he will not run for reelection. Upton on decadeslong career: ‘I walk away with no …. Skubick: Trump May Be Hurting MI GOP. Biking railways in Michigan.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senate votes to overturn mask mandate on airplanes, transit

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday voted 57-40 to overturn a federal requirement that passengers on U.S. airplanes and other modes of public transportation wear masks. The Congressional Review Act measure, introduced by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is the latest salvo in a fight between congressional Republicans and the Biden administration over public health requirements related to the pandemic, which has killed more than 963,000 Americans to date, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Dan Kildee
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Fred Upton
Person
Debbie Dingell
Person
Bill Huizenga
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Congress#Michigan Republican Party#C Span
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Axios

Cheney says Trump was warned of Jan. 6 violence

Jan. 6 Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Monday that former President Trump was warned of the possibility of violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Why it matters: The committee is tipping its hand as it seeks to paint a picture of a president who knowingly and willfully put lawmakers at risk in pursuit of overturning the election.
POTUS
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy