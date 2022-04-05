ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Community Garden Plots Still Available

By Local News
hubcityradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) — The City of Aberdeen, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department...

hubcityradio.com

103.7 THE LOON

This “Haunted” Sanitorium in Pine City, MN Still Available

If you are in the market for things of the "weird and strange" this might just be the home or place for you. If you are handy and would like to take the time to convert this sanitorium into a single family home, or even into a bed and breakfast or a VRBO, something along those lines. This place could be a gold mine. Gold mine might be a bit of an exaggeration, but there is potential.
PINE CITY, MN
KXRM

New Pickleball courts coming to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Construction is underway on new pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park. In a Facebook post on Monday, Pueblo Parks and Recreation announced that the new pickleball courts are well underway and their summer pickleball program is returning this summer. Parks and Recreation will begin offering pickleball lessons in June, and they will […]
PUEBLO, CO
Appeal-Democrat

AAUW Garden Tour tickets available

Tickets for the next American Association of University Women Garden Tour are currently on sale for those interested in taking part in the fundraising event that was put on pause for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The self-guided tour will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on...
YUBA CITY, CA
Republic

Free tax help still available

Local residents who still need their taxes done can sign up for free tax filing through United Way of Bartholomew County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The program offers free tax filings to Bartholomew County residents who make $64,000 or less, persons with disabilities, elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide confidential and secure basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Group wants to livestream ice events from R.P. Lumber Center

What to do when Gunnar's hockey team makes the finals and Madisyn has figure skating trials but their grandparents don't live in the area or their parents cannot make it to the rink due to health issues? What about Uncle Mike, who wants to see the trials but he travels a lot for work, or Great Aunt Beatrice, who is a fan of Gunnar's team but who doesn't like crowds? The city's administrative and community services (ACS) may have a solution for families in these or similar situations. The committee unanimously approved an agreement Thursday with Live Barn, Inc. to livestream ice events at the R.P. Lumber Center.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KESQ News Channel 3

Community members speak out at COD special meeting on automotive education facility

The College of the Desert special board meeting was an in-depth review of the proposed sites for the Roadrunner Motors facility. Full board meeting: https://youtu.be/BMYlEPzwXkg There are three locations being considered. First, the original site next to the Cathedral City Auto Center, which is already owned by COD. Second, a different location in Cathedral City along The post Community members speak out at COD special meeting on automotive education facility appeared first on KESQ.
Star News Group

Pickleball court area improvement is proposed

LAVALLETTE — A proposal for improving the waiting area by the borough pickleball courts was presented and reviewed by council members during the meeting held on March 21. Karen Patson, a resident, has collaborated with Councilwoman Joanne Filippone to plan a layout for the repairs to worn-down grassy areas in the waiting area of the court.
LAVALLETTE, NJ

