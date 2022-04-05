ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green has turned the corner since return from injury

By Nick Schwartz
 1 day ago
Since his return from a back injury on March 14, Warriors star Draymond Green has slowly built back up to his normal workload, and over the weekend, he played key roles in back-to-back wins over the Jazz and Kings.

Green logged 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists against the Jazz in 33 minutes on Saturday and helped lead the Warriors to a blowout win over the Kings on Sunday. The wins snapped a six-game losing streak, and kept the Warriors in the third position in the Western Conference with three games left to play. During that losing skid, Green admitted he was playing terrible basketball, and believed that the Warriors were worse with him on the floor.

After Sunday’s game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he thinks Green has turned a corner since his injury, which is key for the Warriors as they enter the playoffs.

“For him to play in a back-to-back and bring that kind of energy and look as good as he’s looked, he’s clearly turned the corner from a physical standpoint.”

