Curry (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports. Curry has missed back-to-back games due to a sore left ankle, and Nets head coach Steve Nash suggested Monday that the veteran shooting guard could be shut down for the rest of the regular season, but he'll likely be back in the mix Wednesday after being omitted from the injury report. Over his last six appearances since initially suffering the ankle sprain, Curry has averaged 13.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.7 minutes per game.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO