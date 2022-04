B.D. RILEY'S: ST. PATRICK'S DAY Well of course this place in Mueller is celebrating that sainted fellow who, supposedly, chased all the snakes outta Ireland. Hell, the pub's interior was constructed in Dundalk, Ireland, in 2016 – and shipped here and fitted with Irish hands. So head on over on Thursday the 17th, to get yourself some tasty Irish grub – corned beef & cabbage, say, or shepherd's pie, or bangers & mash – and some thirst-slaking brews from that Emerald Isle while listening to live music from Daithi Arwine, the Chancers, and the Kristen Gibbs Band. B.D. Riley's Irish Pub. bdrileys.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO