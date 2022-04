California’s taskforce responsible for studying the issue of reparations for Black people voted on Tuesday to limit the state compensation to descendants of people enslaved in the US in the 19th century.The members voted 5-4 rejecting the proposal to include all Black people, who regardless of lineage, suffer from systemic racism in housing, education and employment.The first-in-the-nation taskforce was trying to study and develop a reparation proposal for African Americans to work out the eligibility criteria for restitution. While the committee has so far not tabled any compensation plan, there is a broad agreement among the advocates for need...

