Take a close look at the most intricately painted Victorians in the city and you may well spot a sign indicating that the work on display comes courtesy of one “Dr. Color.” For 52 years, San Francisco native Bob Buckter has been helping homeowners, developers, and institutions tell their color stories. “I’ve done everything that rises from the ground except people,” says Buckter, who long ago took on the moniker, Dr. Color. “Condominium complexes, business parks, churches, hospitals — whenever people want something that looks special and attractive, they come to me.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO